Monday, December 30, 2024
WTC 2025: Can India Still Qualify After Crushing Loss To Australia?

India's hopes for the 2025 WTC Final rest on the Sydney Test after their 185-run defeat to Australia at the MCG. To qualify, India must win in Sydney and rely on Sri Lanka defeating Australia in their upcoming series. A loss or draw will end India's chances.

WTC 2025: Can India Still Qualify After Crushing Loss To Australia?

India’s path to the 2025 World Test Championship final has become a daunting one after being crushed by 185 runs against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. The defeat has left Rohit Sharma’s side on the back foot, as they are now 2-1 down in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy heading into the final game of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 3.

Do Or Die Game Ahead

This New Year’s Test will also be India’s last match in the 2023-25 WTC cycle. Their chances of making a third consecutive WTC final are now dependent on a combination of their own performance and the outcomes of other teams. With South Africa already securing their place in the summit clash at Lord’s next year, India is vying for the second spot along with Australia and Sri Lanka.

To stay in contention, India must win the Sydney Test. A defeat or a draw would immediately end their hopes of reaching the final, irrespective of the results of the two-match Test series between Australia and Sri Lanka in February. A victory at SCG, however, will keep their dreams alive, provided Sri Lanka manages to overcome Australia.

Sri Lanka In Contention?

For India to qualify, Sri Lanka would need to defeat Australia by a 2-0 or 1-0 margin. In such a scenario, India would advance to the final. Even if the series between Sri Lanka and Australia ends in a 0-0 draw, India could still secure a spot at Lord’s.

But, an India win at Sydney cannot be assured of entry for India into the competition unless Australia loses to Sri Lanka or the series ties at 1-1. The second spot will be sealed for Australia, ending all hopes for India then.

All Eye On SCG Test

The SCG Test now holds a lot of importance for India, not only to regain pride but also to keep their WTC hopes alive. The final Test of the series is going to be a high-stakes affair that may well decide India’s future in the tournament as the cricketing world watches with bated breath.

