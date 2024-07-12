WWE star John Cena Arrives In Mumbai To Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding | Watch

Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on Friday, July 12, and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The event is set to be a star-studded affair with several big names in attendance.

WWE star John Cena recently arrived in Mumbai to attend the festivities. This comes shortly after the wrestler-turned-actor announced that 2025 will be his final year with the “global leader in sports entertainment”

#WATCH | Professional wrestler and actor, John Cena arrives in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/2vbMiGXs7G — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

(More To Follow)