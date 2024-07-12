WWE star John Cena Arrives In Mumbai To Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding | Watch

WWE star John Cena recently arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.. He recently announced his retirement tour.

Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on Friday, July 12, and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The event is set to be a star-studded affair with several big names in attendance. 

WWE star John Cena recently arrived in Mumbai to attend the festivities. This comes shortly after the wrestler-turned-actor announced that 2025 will be his final year with the “global leader in sports entertainment”

