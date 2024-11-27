Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal Climbs To Second in ICC Test Rankings After Historic 161 Against Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name in cricket history with a remarkable knock of 161 in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Optus Stadium in Perth

Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name in cricket history with a remarkable knock of 161 in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Optus Stadium in Perth. His brilliant innings was a key factor in India’s dominant 295-run victory over Australia, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series. This victory was built on a solid foundation laid by Jaiswal, who, after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings, responded strongly in the second innings alongside KL Rahul, as the two openers put together a marathon partnership of 201 runs. Jaiswal’s 161 was supported by strong contributions from Virat Kohli (100*) and Rahul (77), helping India set Australia an imposing target of 532 runs.

A Historic Achievement for Jaiswal

This century has not only placed Jaiswal among the cricketing elite but also made him the second player in the history of Test cricket, and the first Indian, to convert each of his first four centuries into scores of 150 or more. This incredible feat mirrors the achievement of South Africa’s Graeme Smith, who managed the same in 2002-2003. Jaiswal’s meteoric rise started with a debut century of 171 against West Indies in 2023, and since then, he has gone from strength to strength. His second and third centuries came against England earlier this year, where he scored back-to-back double centuries in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot. This made him only the second Indian after Virat Kohli to achieve consecutive double tons in the same series, a feat no other Indian had ever achieved with their first three centuries.

Jaiswal’s Exceptional Test Career So Far

The 22-year-old has now played 15 Test matches for India, accumulating 1568 runs with an impressive average of 58.1. His consistency with the bat has made him one of the brightest young talents in world cricket. His record-breaking century in Perth propelled him to the second spot in the ICC Test batter rankings, with only England’s Joe Root ahead of him. This achievement has further solidified Jaiswal’s standing as one of the leading players in international cricket.

Jaiswal’s Impact on the Indian Team

Jaiswal’s success on the international stage has not only been a testament to his skill and determination but also a significant boost for the Indian team. As India continues to challenge Australia in the ongoing BGT series, Jaiswal’s contributions with the bat are becoming indispensable. His ability to convert starts into big scores and his knack for playing under pressure makes him a valuable asset for India in their quest to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A Bright Future for Jaiswal

With his exceptional form in Test cricket, Jaiswal’s future looks promising. His technique, temperament, and ability to perform in challenging conditions are qualities that suggest he could become one of India’s most reliable batsmen in the coming years. The young batter’s historic feat in Perth only adds to the growing anticipation of his future achievements. As he continues to climb the ranks of the ICC Test batter rankings, it’s clear that Yashasvi Jaiswal’s name will be remembered as one of the brightest stars in the history of Indian cricket.

BGT indian cricket team Yashaswi Jaiswal
