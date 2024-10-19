 Yogesh Kathuniya Highlights Disappointment Over Reception of Para-Athletes

Despite the team’s historic achievement of securing 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes, some athletes felt the enthusiasm upon their return was lacking.

Para-athlete Yogesh Kathuniya expressed his disappointment regarding the lukewarm reception given to para-athletes following their return from India’s record-breaking Paralympics campaign in Paris. Despite the team’s historic achievement of securing 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes, some athletes felt the enthusiasm upon their return was lacking.

The Indian contingent’s 29-medal haul surpassed their previous best of 19 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, placing India 18th overall in Paris. However, Kathuniya, who won silver in the Men’s Discus Throw F56 final, stressed the need for greater awareness and inclusiveness toward para-athletes.

“The response we got in Paris was not as big as in the Tokyo edition. The last time, there was a lockdown, but this time, the amount of inclusiveness expected from society was not there. So work needs to be done towards this aspect. People need to be educated about para-sports, that we exist too,” Kathuniya commented.

Kathuniya Reflects on Missed Opportunity for Gold

Kathuniya, who threw a best of 42.22m in the final at the Stade de France, admitted that despite strong preparation, he couldn’t secure gold. This was his second consecutive Paralympics medal, after his silver in Tokyo 2020.

“I don’t know what happened that day. My preparation was really nice. Everything was going well. I slept well and did not feel any pressure… But as they say, every player has his day. It just was not my day,” he said.

Gratitude for Institutional Support

The 27-year-old expressed his gratitude for the continued support from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), stating, “SAI and PCI have helped us a lot always… These are our backbones. SAI and federation are like a family for us, just like one has his/her parents.”

Praise for Prime Minister’s Involvement in Para-Sports

After the team met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kathuniya praised the Prime Minister’s dedication to the growth of para-sports, particularly since 2020.

“It is really good… He has contributed so much to the growth of para-sports. Para-sports were not really popular before 2014, but since 2020… people have started to know more about sports,” Kathuniya said, while acknowledging that more progress is needed. “We win medals just so we can get to meet him once again.”

