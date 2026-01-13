Yuzvendra Chahal’s Reunion With Dhanashree Verma Not Happening Anymore On ‘The 50’ Reality Show? India Spinner Breaks Silence Amid Social Media Buzz, ‘These Claims Are…’

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has strongly denied the rumours that have been going around about him being in the upcoming reality show ‘The 50’, referring to the reports as “speculative and factually incorrect.” Thus, speculation about the cricketer reuniting with his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma on screen, four years after their marriage ended in divorce, erupted on social media, which, in turn, fueled fan frenzy before the show’s premiere on February 1, 2023.​

Official Clarification

Chahal communicated the rumour via an Instagram story, claiming no connection with ‘The 50’ or any reality TV project. “There is no truth to the reports… Yuzvendra is not associated with the show mentioned, and there are no discussions or commitments of this nature,” the note read, urging the public and media to avoid unverified claims. The show, hosted by Farah Khan and inspired by international hits like Les Cinquante, promised drama with celebrities and influencers, thus intensifying the gossip.​

Cricket Focus Intact

At 35, Chahal is still very much focused on cricket and has been retained by Punjab Kings for IPL 2026 at a whopping Rs 18 crore following his IPL 2025 auction breakout. He made history in 2024 as the first to take 200 IPL wickets and was also crucial in India’s T20 World Cup win. The recent omission from the national team has not affected his determination, as he is looking to make a comeback.​

Social Media Storm

Fans were divided: On the one hand, some were excited about a potential reunion, while on the other hand, others were disappointed at the denial.

Hashtags like #ChahalThe50 momentarily took the spotlight before being suppressed.​

Chahal’s quick denial is a reminder that he is all about playing cricket first, not having fun on the screen, and the talk about the entertainment detour is thus silenced.