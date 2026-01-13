LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Yuzvendra Chahal’s Reunion With Dhanashree Verma Not Happening Anymore On ‘The 50’ Reality Show? India Spinner Breaks Silence Amid Social Media Buzz, ‘These Claims Are…’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Reunion With Dhanashree Verma Not Happening Anymore On ‘The 50’ Reality Show? India Spinner Breaks Silence Amid Social Media Buzz, ‘These Claims Are…’

Yuzvendra Chahal denied rumours of joining reality show The 50, clarifying no connection with it. Fans speculated about a reunion with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, but he remains focused on cricket.

Credits- canva modified
Credits- canva modified

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 13, 2026 16:21:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Reunion With Dhanashree Verma Not Happening Anymore On ‘The 50’ Reality Show? India Spinner Breaks Silence Amid Social Media Buzz, ‘These Claims Are…’

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has strongly denied the rumours that have been going around about him being in the upcoming reality show ‘The 50’, referring to the reports as “speculative and factually incorrect.” Thus, speculation about the cricketer reuniting with his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma on screen, four years after their marriage ended in divorce, erupted on social media, which, in turn, fueled fan frenzy before the show’s premiere on February 1, 2023.​

You Might Be Interested In

 

Official Clarification

Chahal communicated the rumour via an Instagram story, claiming no connection with ‘The 50’ or any reality TV project. “There is no truth to the reports… Yuzvendra is not associated with the show mentioned, and there are no discussions or commitments of this nature,” the note read, urging the public and media to avoid unverified claims. The show, hosted by Farah Khan and inspired by international hits like Les Cinquante, promised drama with celebrities and influencers, thus intensifying the gossip.​

You Might Be Interested In

 

Cricket Focus Intact

At 35, Chahal is still very much focused on cricket and has been retained by Punjab Kings for IPL 2026 at a whopping Rs 18 crore following his IPL 2025 auction breakout. He made history in 2024 as the first to take 200 IPL wickets and was also crucial in India’s T20 World Cup win. The recent omission from the national team has not affected his determination, as he is looking to make a comeback.​

 

Social Media Storm

Fans were divided: On the one hand, some were excited about a potential reunion, while on the other hand, others were disappointed at the denial.

Hashtags like #ChahalThe50 momentarily took the spotlight before being suppressed.​

 

Chahal’s quick denial is a reminder that he is all about playing cricket first, not having fun on the screen, and the talk about the entertainment detour is thus silenced.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 4:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: celebrity reunion rumourschahal instagram clarificationcricket focusDhanashree VermaIPL 2026social media buzzThe 50 reality showyuzvendra chahal

RELATED News

Who Is Hitesh Choudhary? Mary Kom’s Alleged Boyfriend In Spotlight After Ex-Husband Makes Shocking Claims Of Her Affairt

Why Three WPL 2026 Matches Won’t Have Spectators In The Stands? Check Details

‘I Have Their WhatsApp Messages,’ Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer Makes A Shocking Claim, Accuses Her Of Having An Affair Since 2013

Virat Kohli’s Pre-Batting Ritual Gets Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows How Star Batter Prepares Before He Walks Onto The Field

Virender Sehwag And His Wife Aarti Heading For Divorce? Here’s What The Latest Reports Say

LATEST NEWS

BMC Elections 2026: From Cracking Down On Illegal Encroachments To Coastal Security, How Mumbai’s Security Changed After 2014 Under BJP’s Zero-Tolerance Policy

Why Is Delhi Airport Partially Shutting Down From January 21? Check Revised Timings And Schedule, Here’s Why

Cannibalism Shocks UP: Man Smashes Skulls Of Wife And Mother Before Eating Their Flesh, Throws Pieces Of Human Meat At Neighbours

What Is Complex Regional Pain Syndrome? Archana Puran Singh Develops Rare Painful Condition In Hand; Symptoms, Impact Explained Inside Details

Starlink Challenger Eutelsat Places Major Airbus Order to Boost OneWeb Network; 340-Satellite Deal Sealed

Are Banks Open or Closed on 14 January 2026? Pongal & Makar Sankranti State-Wise Holiday Details

Retirement Security Boost: PFRDA Sets Up Expert Panel To Design Assured Payouts Under NPS

‘My Accusations Need Proof, Yours Don’t?’ Indian Envoy Slams Canada Over Hardeep Nijjar Killing Allegations

Will The Venezuela Crisis Hit India Hard? Crisil Says There’s Little To Fear

Meet Dina Powell McCormick: Meta’s New President And Vice Chairman, Her Ties With Trump And What Meta Is Planning Next

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Reunion With Dhanashree Verma Not Happening Anymore On ‘The 50’ Reality Show? India Spinner Breaks Silence Amid Social Media Buzz, ‘These Claims Are…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Reunion With Dhanashree Verma Not Happening Anymore On ‘The 50’ Reality Show? India Spinner Breaks Silence Amid Social Media Buzz, ‘These Claims Are…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Reunion With Dhanashree Verma Not Happening Anymore On ‘The 50’ Reality Show? India Spinner Breaks Silence Amid Social Media Buzz, ‘These Claims Are…’
Yuzvendra Chahal’s Reunion With Dhanashree Verma Not Happening Anymore On ‘The 50’ Reality Show? India Spinner Breaks Silence Amid Social Media Buzz, ‘These Claims Are…’
Yuzvendra Chahal’s Reunion With Dhanashree Verma Not Happening Anymore On ‘The 50’ Reality Show? India Spinner Breaks Silence Amid Social Media Buzz, ‘These Claims Are…’
Yuzvendra Chahal’s Reunion With Dhanashree Verma Not Happening Anymore On ‘The 50’ Reality Show? India Spinner Breaks Silence Amid Social Media Buzz, ‘These Claims Are…’

QUICK LINKS