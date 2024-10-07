Zaheer Khan Turns 46: Celebrating The Legendary Pacer’s Iconic Moments

India’s most celebrated fast bowler, Zaheer Khan turns 46 on October 7, 2024. Known for his remarkable ability to swing both the new and old ball, Zaheer’s career left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. His mastery of the knuckleball, now a vital tool in T20 cricket, revolutionized bowling strategies worldwide. Zaheer’s contributions on the field, especially during high-pressure matches, has been unparalleled in cricketing history. As we celebrate his birthday, let’s take a look back at some of his most memorable and game-changing performances for Team India.

Hero Of The 2011 World Cup Victory

Zaheer Khan was a pivotal figure in India’s victorious 2011 World Cup campaign. In the tournament, held on home turf, Zaheer emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker, claiming 21 wickets in just nine matches. He shared this achievement with Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi. Zaheer’s ability to consistently take crucial wickets, particularly with the old ball, proved to be a game-changer, as India went on to lift their second-ever World Cup title after 28 years. His contributions in the final against Sri Lanka, where he bowled three consecutive maidens at the start, set the tone for India’s eventual victory.

Standout Performance In The 2002/03 Champions Trophy

Zaheer’s brilliance was not limited to World Cups. In the 2002/03 Champions Trophy, his bowling was instrumental in India’s journey to becoming joint champions with Sri Lanka. Zaheer finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, claiming eight wickets in five matches. His performance was on par with Australian legend Glenn McGrath and Zimbabwe’s Douglas Hondo. These efforts underlined his ability to perform on the biggest stages and made him one of India’s go-to bowlers in multi-nation tournaments.

Record-Breaking 10th-Wicket Partnership Against Bangladesh

While Zaheer Khan was primarily known for his bowling brilliance, he showcased his batting capabilities during India’s first Test against Bangladesh in 2004. In an unexpected turn of events, Zaheer scored a gritty 75 runs off 115 balls, contributing to India’s total of 526. In partnership with Sachin Tendulkar, the pair put up a 133-run stand, which remains India’s highest 10th-wicket partnership in Test cricket to this day.

Four Consecutive Sixes Against Zimbabwe’s Henry Olonga

Zaheer Khan’s firepower came to the fore once again during India’s ODI series against Zimbabwe in 2000. In the third match of the series, India found themselves struggling at 258/8 in the final over. That’s when Zaheer stepped up, hitting Zimbabwean bowler Henry Olonga for four consecutive sixes, a remarkable feat that pushed India’s total to 288. This blistering display with the bat demonstrated his ability to rescue the team in pressure situations, even when wielding the willow.

Memorable Five-Wicket Haul In His Final Test

Zaheer Khan’s farewell to Test cricket was nothing short of memorable. In 2014, during India’s tour of New Zealand, Zaheer delivered a brilliant performance in the second Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, where he took a five-wicket haul. Despite his efforts, the match ended in a draw, but Zaheer left the game with his head held high, finishing his Test career with an impressive tally of 311 wickets.

