Bengaluru Visitor, Reported Missing En Route To Goa's Dudhsagar Waterfall

A 62-year-old tourist from Bengaluru, Abdul Rafique, has been reported missing from Goa’s Mollem Wildlife Sanctuary while visiting the Dudhsagar waterfall, a popular tourist destination within the sanctuary. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, prompting local authorities to launch a search operation.

Rafique, who was accompanied by his wife, was part of a group staying at a hotel in south Goa. They had hired a jeep to explore the Dudhsagar waterfall for the day. However, during their excursion, the jeep halted near a rivulet in the dense forest on the way to the waterfall around 1:30 pm.

According to Rafique’s wife, they noticed his absence sometime after the jeep stopped. Despite their efforts to search for him in the vicinity, Rafique could not be located. Concerned for his well-being, his co-passengers promptly informed the police about the situation.

As of now, the exact circumstances surrounding Rafique’s disappearance remain unclear. However, a missing persons report has been filed, and local authorities are actively involved in efforts to locate him within the sanctuary.