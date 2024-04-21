Fire Ignites In Residential Building In Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

A fire erupted in a residential building located in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, during the late hours of Saturday night, according to officials.

Reports indicate that the fire originated on the ninth floor of the building. Fortunately, officials have confirmed that there have been no injuries or casualties resulting from the incident.

#WATCH | A fire broke out on the 9th floor of a residential building in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai. Firefighting operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mf7SxfMoRa — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders promptly arrived at the scene and commenced operations to extinguish the blaze and prevent further damage to the property.

More details are awaited.