J&K Police Discover Terrorist Hideout, Confiscate Arms And Explosives

Jammu and Kashmir Police have made a significant breakthrough in their ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region. During an anti-terror operation conducted on Saturday, law enforcement officials discovered and seized a substantial cache of arms from a terrorist hideout.

The operation, aimed at dismantling terrorist networks and ensuring the safety of the local population, led to the discovery of a well-concealed hideout in the Dalas Barneli area of Arnas. Upon further investigation, the police uncovered a variety of weapons and explosive devices hidden at the location.

Among the items seized were two detonators, 12 cartridges of assault rifle ammunition, one pull-through, and several improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Additionally, law enforcement officials found a handheld tape recorder and a calculator both enabled with IEDs, suggesting sophisticated planning and preparation by the terrorists.

Also Read : Ramdev’s Plea for Consolidation Of Cases Deferred By Supreme Court To July

The recovery of such a significant cache of arms underscores the persistent threat posed by terrorist elements in the region and the ongoing efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to counteract their activities. Senior police officer Mohita Sharma, overseeing the operation, confirmed that the search operation was still underway in the area, indicating a commitment to thoroughly root out any remaining terrorist presence.

The successful operation serves as a testament to the dedication and vigilance of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in maintaining peace and security in the region. It also highlights the importance of continued cooperation and support from the local community in the fight against terrorism.