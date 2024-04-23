Heightened Security in Rajouri Following Fatal Shooting Incident

Rajouri, a district in Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed heightened security measures, including vehicle frisking, after an unidentified assailant shot and killed a man on Monday evening, as confirmed by local police.

The fatal incident occurred at Kunda Top in Rajouri, where the victim, identified as Mohd Razaq, fell victim to unidentified assailants. The Rajouri Police promptly responded by tightening security in the area.

In the wake of the shooting, the authorities cordoned off the area and launched a thorough investigation to identify and arrest the assilants responsible for the attack. Security forces were also seen conducting random vehicle checks and screening individuals as part of preventive measures following the tragic incident.

“Security has been intensified after Mohd Razaq was fatally shot by unidentified individuals at Kunda Top, Rajouri. The area has been cordoned off by security forces,” stated officials from the Rajouri Police.

Further details regarding the reason behind the attack and the identity of the assailants are currently awaited as the investigation is underway.

The shooting incident has prompted heightened vigilance among security personnel in Rajouri, emphasizing the authorities’ commitment to maintaining public safety and swiftly bringing those responsible to justice.

