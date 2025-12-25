100 GB Data And 23 OTT Subscription At Just Rs.251, BSNL Launches Affordable Plans For Christmas And New Year

BSNL BiTV festive offer

The major highlight of the festive season is the BSNL BiTV plan. This plan is available from 24th December 2025 to 31st January 2026. The experts believe that this offer will transform the standard recharge into a complete entertainment package

Enhanced daily data plans

Apart from the BiTV plan the company has also launched new plans with bigger data limit in which user will get extra data on old prices only

Plan Price New Daily Data Previous Data Validity Additional Benefits Rs 225 3GB / day 2.5GB / day 30 Days Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day Rs 347 2.5GB / day 2GB / day 50 Days Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day Rs 485 2.5GB / day 2GB / day 72 Days Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day Rs 2,399 2.5GB / day 2GB / day 365 Days Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day

All the plans mentioned above include unlimited voice calling, free national roaming, and 100 free SMS per day.


