100 GB Data And 23 OTT Subscription At Just Rs.251, BSNL Launches Affordable Plans For Christmas And New Year

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a series of attractive festive offers to celebrate Christmas and the New Year. The government-owned telecom operator is providing significantly more data on several popular prepaid plans. The users of the BiTV prepaid plan are being rewarded with 100 GB of free data along with premium digital content. The company announced this through micro blogging platform X.
BSNL BiTV festive offer
The major highlight of the festive season is the BSNL BiTV plan. This plan is available from 24th December 2025 to 31st January 2026. The experts believe that this offer will transform the standard recharge into a complete entertainment package
The BiTV recharge plan cost only Rs.251 in which user gets data bonus of 100GB free data with access to over 400 Live TV channels including premium selections. Additionally, the plan also offers subscriptions to over 23 OTT platforms, such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and more.
Big data, bigger joy!
Get 100 GB, unlimited calls, 30 days validity, and free #BiTV entertainment – all for ₹251 with #BSNLCarnivalPlan.
Keep your festive season uninterrupted!
Offer valid: 24th Dec 2025 to 31st Jan 2026
Recharge the smart way via #BReX now :… pic.twitter.com/3wSnYQ6dWT
— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) December 24, 2025
Enhanced daily data plans
Apart from the BiTV plan the company has also launched new plans with bigger data limit in which user will get extra data on old prices only
|
Plan Price
|
New Daily Data
|
Previous Data
|
Validity
|
Additional Benefits
|
Rs 225
|
3GB / day
|
2.5GB / day
|
30 Days
|
Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day
|
Rs 347
|
2.5GB / day
|
2GB / day
|
50 Days
|
Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day
|
Rs 485
|
2.5GB / day
|
2GB / day
|
72 Days
|
Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day
|
Rs 2,399
|
2.5GB / day
|
2GB / day
|
365 Days
|
Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day
All the plans mentioned above include unlimited voice calling, free national roaming, and 100 free SMS per day.
