100 GB Data And 23 OTT Subscription At Just Rs.251, BSNL Launches Affordable Plans For Christmas And New Year

The government owned telecom service provider BSNL has launched new affordable plans on this festive seasons which offers more data and subscriptions to premium OTT platforms and Live TV service.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 25, 2025 21:10:05 IST

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a series of attractive festive offers to celebrate Christmas and the New Year. The government-owned telecom operator is providing significantly more data on several popular prepaid plans. The users of the BiTV prepaid plan are being rewarded with 100 GB of free data along with premium digital content. The company announced this through micro blogging platform X. 

BSNL BiTV festive offer 

The major highlight of the festive season is the BSNL BiTV plan. This plan is available from 24th December 2025 to 31st January 2026. The experts believe that this offer will transform the standard recharge into a complete entertainment package 

The BiTV recharge plan cost only Rs.251 in which user gets data bonus of 100GB free data with access to over 400 Live TV channels including premium selections. Additionally, the plan also offers subscriptions to over 23 OTT platforms, such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and more. 

Enhanced daily data plans 

Apart from the BiTV plan the company has also launched new plans with bigger data limit in which user will get extra data on old prices only 

Plan Price 

New Daily Data 

Previous Data 

Validity 

Additional Benefits 

Rs 225 

3GB / day 

2.5GB / day 

30 Days 

Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day 

Rs 347 

2.5GB / day 

2GB / day 

50 Days 

Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day 

Rs 485 

2.5GB / day 

2GB / day 

72 Days 

Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day 

Rs 2,399 

2.5GB / day 

2GB / day 

365 Days 

Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day 

All the plans mentioned above include unlimited voice calling, free national roaming, and 100 free SMS per day. 

Also Read: Aadhaar-PAN Link Final Deadline Announced: Follow These Simple Steps To Link Your PAN With Aadhaar Or Pay Heavy Fines

 

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 9:10 PM IST
