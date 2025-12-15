LIVE TV
TRENDING |
17,344 Hyundai Creta Sold In November 2025, Know Which Car Grabbed  Number 1 Spot In Sales Last Month

Hyundai Creta has became the most selling mid-size SUV in November 2025 by selling 17,344 units. The list is followed by Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Hyundai Creta become most selling mid-size SUV in November 2025, credit: X/HyundaiIndia
Hyundai Creta become most selling mid-size SUV in November 2025, credit: X/HyundaiIndia

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 15, 2025 12:43:24 IST

The Indian automobile market sales show the mindset of Indian buyers. The Indian buyer is interested in an affordable car offering spacious cabin and feature-loaded cars. The sales of mid-sized SUVs have increased this year and became one of the most popular categories in the passenger vehicle market.  

In November 2025, the demand for mid-sized SUVs remained strong with several popular models gaining impressive numbers. Hyundai Creta has once again emerged as the clear leader of the segment. 

Hyundai Creta on top 

Hyundai Creta has retained its position in November also by becoming the highest selling mid-sized SUV of the month. The SUV has recorded total sales of 17,344 units marking a growth of nearly 12% compared to November 2024.  

The key factor behind the success of Hyundai Creta is its reliable engine options, comfortable ride quality, good fuel efficiency, and a well-equipped cabin packed with modern features. Whether in cities or rural areas, Creta remains a preferred choice for families and daily commuters alike.  

Mahindra Scorpio  

Mahindra Scorpio secured the second position in the race by selling 15,616 units in November 2025. This shows a solid 23% year on year growth. The car is known for its muscular road presence, tough build quality, and powerful engine. 

Mahindra Scorpio is an ideal car for those who want a rugged and dependable SUV. The car holds strong popularity among adventure seekers and highway drivers. 

Maruti and Toyota SUVs solid performance 

The third rank in the list is held by Maruti Suzuki Victoris, the company sold 12,300 units in November. Despite being a relatively new car this car has gained quick popularity among customers. Next to Maruti Suzuki Victoris there is again a car from Maruti Suzuki that is Grand Vitara with sales of 11,339 units in November 2025. 

Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder also did a good business in November 2025 by selling 7,393 units and securing its position in the top 5. The car recorded a massive 52 % annual growth which directly shows the demand for hybrid SUVs in India. 

 

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 12:43 PM IST
Tags: home-hero-pos-14Hyundai cretaMahindra Scorpio

17,344 Hyundai Creta Sold In November 2025, Know Which Car Grabbed  Number 1 Spot In Sales Last Month

QUICK LINKS