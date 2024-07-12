Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal Unveils Major Wi-Fi Expansion To 1,200+ Cities With New Entertainment Perks: 22+ OTTs and 350+ TV Channels

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has reached out to the company’s 495 million-plus customers with some exciting updates in a recent letter. Vittal revealed that Airtel has significantly expanded its high-speed Wi-Fi services, now available in over 1,200 cities across India. He also highlighted that Airtel’s new Wi-Fi plans come with the largest selection of TV shows, movies, and web series ever offered.

High-Speed Wi-Fi Now Available in 1,200+ Cities

In his letter, Vittal explained the increasing need for high-speed internet at home for smart devices, online studying, and remote work. He acknowledged that while Airtel Wi-Fi was once limited in availability, the company has been working hard to improve this, and now high-speed internet is accessible to many more customers across India. “We have resolved the past limitations and now offer high-speed Wi-Fi in more than 1,200 cities, which means that many of you who previously couldn’t access high-speed internet will now have the opportunity to do so,” Vittal wrote.

New Entertainment Options with Airtel Wi-Fi

To celebrate this milestone, Airtel is offering customers enhanced value with their Wi-Fi plans:

Unmatched Content Selection: Customers will now enjoy the largest array of TV shows, movies, and web series included with their Wi-Fi plan. Specifically, this new offer provides access to over 22 OTT platforms and 350+ TV channels.

Additional Value for New Services: As a token of gratitude, Airtel will provide extra benefits whenever you choose to add a new Airtel service—be it Mobile, Content, or Wi-Fi. This extra value is available on top of your existing plan.

Details of Airtel’s Wi-Fi Plans

According to the Airtel website, the company’s Wi-Fi plans start at ₹699 per month. These plans come with varying speeds and include access to over 22 OTT platforms and 350+ TV channels.

With this expansion and new offerings, Airtel aims to provide its customers with an even richer and more rewarding experience.

