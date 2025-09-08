Airtel network down, users flood social media with complaints; Company confirms outage

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 19:16:06 IST

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Telecom service provider Airtel in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other places across the country on Monday experienced network outage with users reporting problems in making calls and using mobile internet.

The telecom company confirmed the service interruption in a post on X after users took to social media to report widespread network disruptions, saying they were unable to make calls or use mobile internet services.

“We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Thanks, Team Airtel,” the post read on Airtel Cares’ X handle.

The hashtag #AirtelDown quickly started trending on X and Instagram.

A netizen on X wrote, “Airtel’s Mobile Network Seem Down Unable To Make Any Calls or Use Data Services Looks Like a Major Network Outage Today.”

“Is Airtel Network down in Delhi? Since 1 hour, I am facing calling issue, incoming and outgoing both. @airtelindia,” another user complained.

The company has issued responses to multiple users following their complaints about network outages.

“@airtelindia services are completely down. Unable to make or receive calls and even messages are not working. This is causing serious Please resolve this issue #AirtelDown #airtelindia,” an X user wrote.

Responding to the tweet, the service provider said that the team is working to resolve the issue.

“We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Thanks, Team Airtel,” the post read on Airtel Cares’ X handle.

The outage reportedly began at 3:30 pm.

According to Downdetector over 3,600 reports of Airtel outages were reported at around 4:30 pm today. The website and mobile application monitors the status of various online services and websites, providing real-time information about potential outages and problems.(ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

