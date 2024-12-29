Apple Halts iPhone 14 and SE Sales Across Europe; Here’s Why

Apple has officially halted the sale of its iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models across 29 European countries, following the implementation of a landmark European Union directive requiring all smartphones and portable electronic devices to adopt the USB-C charging standard.

The ban, which affects both online and physical retail stores, comes as Apple works to clear remaining inventory in compliance with new regulations that aim to reduce electronic waste.

European Union’s New Regulation

The European Union’s new regulation, which went into effect on December 28, 2024, now requires all electronic devices sold in its 27 member states to have a USB-C charging port. This broad mandate aims to standardize charging cables for all devices, lowering the quantity of cables users require and, eventually, reducing the growing problem of electronic waste. Apple and other companies were given until the end of 2024 to switch their devices to the USB-C standard, even though the regulation was first introduced in 2022.

Apple, which had long used its proprietary Lightning connector in iPhones, initially fought against the regulation, arguing that such a mandate could stifle innovation and limit its design options. However, following legal challenges, Apple ultimately acquiesced to the EU’s decision, starting with the release of the iPhone 15, which switched to USB-C. As a result, the iPhone 14 series, which still relied on the Lightning connector, became incompatible with the new law, leading to their removal from sale.

The ban is in effect across all 27 EU member states, including major markets such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Sweden. In addition to the EU countries, Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU but closely follows its regulations, has also seen the ban extended to the iPhone 14 and SE models. Interestingly, the decision also affects Northern Ireland due to its unique post-Brexit trade rules, which align with EU regulations despite the U.K. leaving the union.

As of December 27, 2024, customers visiting Apple’s websites in these regions can no longer purchase the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, or iPhone SE (3rd generation), with only the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16 series, and newer models now available for purchase. Physical retail stores across these countries have also stopped selling these devices, marking the end of an era for Apple’s flagship models.

Apple’s Remaining Stock

Despite the official cessation of sales, Apple is working to clear out any remaining stock of the affected iPhones. Third-party resellers, such as Amazon, continue to offer these devices in select countries, though availability is expected to dwindle quickly. For example, as of the latest reports, the iPhone 14 is still available for sale on Amazon in Spain, but this may not be the case for much longer.

Apple has also expressed its commitment to ensuring a smooth transition for consumers. The iPhone 15 and newer models, which feature USB-C ports, remain available for purchase, and customers who are still interested in the iPhone SE can expect a new iteration of the model in spring 2025. While the iPhone SE’s future remains uncertain, the discontinuation of the Lightning port marks a pivotal moment for the device.

The iPhone 14 and SE models are expected to be phased out entirely by the fall of 2025, which may coincide with the end of their lifecycle worldwide. For now, the focus is on Apple’s next-generation models, with rumors surrounding the iPhone 17 suggesting it will be the company’s thinnest phone yet. There are also growing indications that Apple is exploring foldable technology for future devices, further signaling the company’s evolution beyond the traditional smartphone form.

