Apple Soon To Launch Smart Doorbell: Know About The Features

Apple smart doorbell will serve as both a door lock and a security camera, using this system similar to Face ID on iPhones.

Apple is gearing up to make its mark in the Internet-of-Things (IoT) sector with a new range of smart home products, and the latest in the pipeline is a smart doorbell with integrated Face ID technology, according to reports from Bloomberg.

The device, which is expected to hit markets in late 2025, may revolutionize home security and automation.

Key Features of the Smart Doorbell

Advanced Facial Biometric Security: The Apple smart doorbell will serve as both a door lock and a security camera, using this system similar to Face ID on iPhones. The doorbell will scan a user’s face to identify authorized individuals, such as homeowners, family members, or registered guests, and automatically unlock the door.

Secure Enclave chip: It is a proprietary Apple technology used in other devices for secure login. This chip ensures that facial recognition data is processed and stored securely, separate from other system data, enhancing privacy and security.

BodyPrint Scanning: It has a new doorbell's integrated security camera that will support BodyPrint scanning, as detailed in a recently granted Apple patent. This feature captures images and videos of the upper body and torso for added accuracy in identifying individuals.

The camera will be powered by Apple's new "Proxima" chipset, a combination of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies, ensuring seamless connectivity.

Matter Compatibility for Smart Home Integration

It’s designed to fit in well with HomeKit and Matter, an open IoT protocol developed by all the majors, including Apple, Amazon, Google, and so on. Through this integration, the smart doorbell will easily harmonize with third-party intelligent home equipment and digital assistants, like Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant, for that matter.

Reports indicate that the company will partner with manufacturers of smart doors to bring the whole solution. Another advantage is that the Apple smart doorbell will work with other HomeKit locks, thus giving users maximum flexibility in case they own third-party devices.

The smart doorbell is set to hit stores by late 2025, probably around Apple’s annual iPhone launch event in September or the next October when new Macs and iPads are rolled out.

This device is part of Apple’s broader efforts to expand its presence in the smart home market. Along with the doorbell, Apple is rumored to be developing other IoT products, including a hybrid iPad with a HomePod-like speaker and a smart display, both of which are expected to be launched in 2025.

Apple’s HomeKit solution has been less successful than its competitors, Amazon and Google, but the adoption of Matter technology and innovative products like the smart doorbell could be a turning point for the company in the IoT space.

