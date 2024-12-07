Apple To Launch In-House Modem System, Phasing Out Qualcomm Components

Apple’s first-generation modem, codenamed "Sinope," will debut in the updated iPhone SE, expected to launch in the spring of 2025.

Apple is expected to finally release its long-awaited in-house modem system next year starting with the iPhone SE 4, according to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman. This is a massive move for Apple as it shifts towards reducing its reliance on Qualcomm, its long-term rival and partner.

The modem, which is the critical component that enables mobile phones to connect to cellular networks and the internet, has been in development for more than five years. Apple is confident of its modem project, which it expects to surpass Qualcomm’s technology by 2027.

First Generation Modem

Apple’s first-generation modem, codenamed “Sinope,” will debut in the updated iPhone SE, expected to launch in the spring of 2025. Initially, the modem will only be used in mid-range devices, including lower-end iPads in 2025, to mitigate risks associated with new technology. The company’s premium iPhone models will continue using Qualcomm modems for now.

Unlike Qualcomm’s high-end modems, Apple’s first version will miss out on features such as mmWave 5G support and six-carrier aggregation, thus limiting its download speeds to 4Gbps against Qualcomm’s higher speeds. The Apple modem will still be tightly integrated with the company’s processors, reaping benefits like lower power consumption, efficient cellular scanning, and enhanced satellite connectivity.

Apple had planned to bring its in-house modem to market in 2021, but size, power efficiency, and overheating were issues. To speed things up, Apple spent billions of dollars, bought Intel’s modem group in 2019 for $1 billion, and hired engineers from its competitors, including Qualcomm. Testing the new modem included hundreds of devices and quality assurance checks around the world with carrier partners.

Apple To Roll-out Modem ‘Ganymede’ In 2026

Apple has a modem in the works that will launch in 2026, code-named “Ganymede.” The modem is said to feature capabilities including mmWave support, much faster download speeds, and improved carrier aggregation. By 2027, the third-generation modem, dubbed “Prometheus,” should outstrip Qualcomm’s capabilities, sporting next-generation satellite network capabilities and artificial intelligence.

Apple’s long-term goal for its modem is to incorporate it into a single main processor chip. It will likely be a way to cut down on complexity and save space.

The development threatens to challenge Qualcomm, as more than 20% of the company’s revenue currently comes from Apple. Though Qualcomm had anticipated this transition, its shares have oscillated after the news of Apple’s transition. Other companies affected by Apple’s move are Broadcom and Skyworks Solutions since the latter company is now developing internal parts.

