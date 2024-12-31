Apple TV+ Goes Free To Stream For First Weekend In 2025; Here’s What You Should Watch

In a surprise move, Apple has announced that its streaming platform, Apple TV+, will be available for free worldwide for three days

In a surprise move, Apple has announced that its streaming platform, Apple TV+, will be available for free worldwide for three days. From January 3 to January 5, users only need an Apple ID to access the service at no cost. This initiative allows people to explore Apple’s extensive library of shows and movies without any subscription fees.

Apple Raises Excitement Among Netizens

The announcement sparked enthusiasm on social media, with users expressing their plans for the free weekend.

One user shared a reflective thought, writing, “Free streaming this weekend? 🙌 A perfect reminder to slow down, enjoy the little blessings, and maybe find a story that stirs your soul. 🌟 Take time to recharge and reflect—God’s grace is in every moment.”

Another commented, “Finally going to find out what all the Slow Horses hype is about without having to start another free trial I’ll forget to cancel.”

A third user humorously noted the urgency of the event, asking, “So who’s going to be the hero that determines the exact time of day this free weekend of Apple TV Plus goes live? We must maximize our hours!”

Some users offered recommendations, with one suggesting, “Binge-watch Slow Horses, Severance, Bad Sisters, Shrinking, Presumed Innocent, and Blackbird! Then just subscribe because there’s lots of great shows on Apple TV+ that not enough people know about.”

Top Apple TV+ Shows to Watch This Weekend

If you’re diving into Apple TV+ for the first time, here are some highly recommended series:

1. Severance

This gripping series follows Mark and his team of office workers, whose memories are surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside the office, the workers embark on a journey to uncover the truth about their jobs.

2. Shrinking

Shrinking stars Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird, a grieving therapist struggling to cope with the loss of his wife while balancing his responsibilities as a father and friend. The series explores how his unconventional, unfiltered approach to life affects him and those around him.

3. For All Mankind

Set in an alternate history where the global space race never ended, this series delves into the lives of NASA astronauts and their families. Created by Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica), the show reimagines the high-stakes world of space exploration.

4. Dark Matter

Joel Edgerton stars as Jason Dessen, a physics professor abducted into an alternate version of his life. Dark Matter follows his harrowing journey across different realities as he fights to return to his true family.

5. Presumed Innocent

This intense drama revolves around a murder that shakes the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. One of their own is accused of the crime, and the accused (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) struggles to keep his family intact while battling the charges.

Whether you’re new to Apple TV+ or a returning viewer, this free weekend provides the perfect chance to explore its acclaimed content.