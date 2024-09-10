Apple Unveils iPhone 16 Series and Announces Significant Price Cuts on Older Models

On September 9, Apple officially launched its highly anticipated iPhone 16 Series in India, marking a significant upgrade from its predecessors. Alongside the new iPhone models, Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10. The iPhone 16 Series boasts several new features, including advanced Apple Intelligence, a redesigned camera button, a new chipset, and numerous enhancements aimed at improving user experience.

Price Reductions for iPhone 15 Models

Following the launch of the iPhone 16 Series, Apple has made the decision to discontinue the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. Consequently, the company has also implemented a substantial price reduction on the remaining iPhone 15 models.

Previously, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. As part of the new pricing strategy, the iPhone 15 has seen a price cut of Rs 10,000, now available for Rs 69,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus has been reduced by Rs 10,000, bringing its current price to Rs 79,900.

To further incentivize purchases, Apple is offering an instant cashback of Rs 4,000 for buyers using Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or American Express cards.

iPhone 14 Series Price Cuts

The iPhone 14 Series, which debuted on September 7 of the previous year, has also seen a price reduction following the introduction of the iPhone 16 Series. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, initially launched at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively, have had their prices cut by Rs 10,000 each. The iPhone 14 is now available for Rs 59,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs 69,900.

Additionally, Apple is offering a Rs 3,000 instant cashback on these models for purchases made with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or American Express cards.

This marks the second price cut for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The initial reduction of Rs 10,000 was implemented during the launch of the iPhone 15 Series.