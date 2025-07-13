LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms
Live TV
TRENDING |
amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms
Home > Lifestyle > Are Students Relying Too Much on AI for Their Exams? Understanding the Risks and Challenges Ahead

Are Students Relying Too Much on AI for Their Exams? Understanding the Risks and Challenges Ahead

AI can help with tricky problems but overreliance risks skipping real learning. Exams test true understanding, and using AI shortcuts can harm independent thinking. With pressure high, AI soothes anxiety but doesn’t build resilience. Guiding wise use is key for future education

Representative Image of AI tutoring (Photo: Pinterest)
Representative Image of AI tutoring (Photo: Pinterest)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 11:58:39 IST

In classrooms today, AI tools have become both a blessing and a challenge. Many students now use these digital assistants as quick fixes to homework or even exam questions. But is this growing dependence quietly rining their mental power of learning and critical thinking?

The reality is complicated. On one hand, AI offers instant support when someone hits a roadblock or faces a tricky problem. It can be a comforting lifeline in moments of frustration. But that very convenience can become a trap. Leaning too heavily on AI risks skipping the hard, sometimes frustrating mental effort that real learning demands

The Hidden Risks of Overusing AI in Exams

Exams are meant to test what a student really understands how well they can think on their feet, apply concepts, and solve problems with their brain has been tought. When AI steps in with ready made answers, it plays with the purpose. This isn’t just about cheating, it’s about the long term effects on a student’s ability to learn independently which often caused issues with pen and paper exam when there is no AI around and even drafting a simple paragraph gets tricky.

Pressure also plays a big role. With high expectations and mounting stress, AI offers an escape hatch a fast answer that soothes anxiety. But this shortcut doesn’t build confidence or resilience. Genuine mastery comes from struggle and persistence, not from easy outs.

Balancing AI Use: Guiding Responsible Learning

Parents and schools now face the tricky task of guiding students to use AI wisely as a tool, not as a substitute for effort when it comes to learning. Because AI isn’t going anywhere but the potential a student might have will face some kind of brain fog if AI is used as an answer to all their question and not as a helping tool to guide them. Just because something is easy doesn’t mean it’s right. Real growth comes from knowing when to work hard and when to work smart and understanding the difference between the two.

A June 2025 study titled “Your Brain on ChatGPT: Accumulation of Cognitive Debt when Using an AI Assistant for Essay Writing Task” was conducted by researchers at the MIT Media Lab, including Nataliya Kos’myna and Pattie Maes. The study tracked brain activity of 54 participants writing essays with and without AI tools. It found that those who used ChatGPT showed significantly lower cognitive engagement, retained less of what they wrote, and felt less connected to their work. Even after discontinuing AI use, the mental sluggishness persisted. The researchers concluded that frequent reliance on AI can weaken independent thinking and lead to lasting cognitive slowdown.

Also Read: Why Are Sexual Crimes Unbelievable for Family Members? A Hard Truth About Trust and Fear

Tags: AI in educationchatgptstudent learning

More News

Three Amarnath Yatra Buses Collide In Kulgam, Injuring Over 10 Pilgrims
Power Moves: Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s Cross-Country Industrial Sprint- Here Is Everything You Need To Know
Actor Vijay To Lead High-Profile Protest In Tamil Nadu Custodial Death
Billion-Dollar Cricket: IPL’s Growth Story Shakes Global Sports Economics
Are Students Relying Too Much on AI for Their Exams? Understanding the Risks and Challenges Ahead
Was Ahmedabad Plane Crash Due To Deliberate Human Action? Top Expert Raises Alarming Questions
Retro Vibes And Romance: Jackie Shroff Joins Kartik Aaryan In Dharma’s Next
Why Are Sexual Crimes Unbelievable for Family Members? A Hard Truth About Trust and Fear
India’s Semiconductor Ambitions: Reducing Imports By Up To $20 Billion With Government Support
‘We’re Not Satisfied’: Grieving Father Of AI171 Victim Demands Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?