Best Xbox Series X|S Games To Play In 2024: Top Picks For An Epic Gaming Experience

The best Xbox Series X|S games for 2024 offer a mix of thrilling adventures, immersive RPGs, and heart-pounding racing experiences. From the cinematic thrills of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to the open-world escapades of Forza Horizon 5 and Starfield, there's something for every gamer to enjoy. Don't miss these top picks before the year ends.

The Xbox Series X|S has come a long way since its rocky launch, and 2024 is finally showcasing the console’s true potential with an eclectic mix of exceptional games. After years of uncertainty, Microsoft’s acquisitions of major publishers like Activision and Bethesda have brought a stream of incredible titles to the platform. This year, fans are in for a treat with a variety of genres—from epic RPGs to thrilling action-adventures. Let’s dive into the top Xbox games that should be on your radar before the year ends.

1. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Arguably the best game of the Xbox Series X|S generation, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle transports players into the shoes of the iconic adventurer. Developed by Machine Games, this first-person adventure combines exploration, puzzle-solving, and thrilling combat. Players will visit iconic locations like the Vatican and Gizah, uncovering secrets and solving ancient mysteries. With immersive stealth mechanics and satisfying melee combat, this game is a must-play for any Indiana Jones fan.

2. Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 stands out as one of the best-looking Xbox exclusives, featuring a vast open-world recreation of Mexico. The game’s map is 50% larger than its predecessor, offering a variety of environments to race through—from ancient Mayan ruins to active volcanoes. Known for being accessible to both racing enthusiasts and casual players, Forza Horizon 5 continues to deliver heart-pumping thrills and is considered one of the best racing games ever made.

3. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Following up on its 2020 predecessor, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 takes realism to new heights. Players can now embark on more challenging missions like air search and rescue or crop dusting, in addition to flying across the globe. The game’s visual fidelity and attention to detail are unparalleled, making it an absolute dream for aviation enthusiasts. With more mission types and improved graphics, this updated version is the ultimate flight simulation experience for Xbox users.

4. Starfield

Bethesda’s ambitious space RPG, Starfield, offers an open-world galaxy to explore, brimming with diverse planets and rich personal stories. While it received mixed reviews at launch, the game has steadily improved over time. The recent addition of a 60fps mode has made the game smoother, allowing players to fully enjoy both the base game and its Shattered Space expansion. If you’re into sci-fi RPGs, Starfield offers a vast universe to dive into.

5. Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 had a rough start but has since become one of the best RPGs available on Xbox Series X|S. After numerous updates and a major expansion, Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt Red has managed to fix the game’s performance issues, making it an outstanding experience. Set in the neon-lit world of Night City, this open-world RPG delivers a gripping narrative and offers vast freedom, whether you’re exploring or engaging in combat.

6. Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 continues the story of Razputin, the psychic agent with a quirky family of misfits. This 3D platformer offers a whimsical and inventive world, where players solve mysteries and navigate bizarre environments inspired by the minds of various characters. With creative level designs, unique gameplay mechanics, and a compelling narrative, Psychonauts 2 is a standout title on the Xbox platform.

7. Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite redefines the Halo series with an open-world design that lets players explore Master Chief’s next chapter in a more dynamic and immersive way. The game introduces new features like a grapple hook and verticality in combat, adding a fresh layer of strategy. Along with a strong multiplayer suite, Halo Infinite remains a complete and satisfying package for Xbox players.

