BMW Launches New M5 Touring Globally: Everything You Need to Know

BMW has officially unveiled its highly anticipated M5 Touring model to the global market, making its debut at the Monterey Car Week in California. This performance-focused vehicle is based on the latest M5 sedan, featuring many similarities both inside and out.

The M5 Touring will initially be available in the United States, with plans to expand to other regions later on.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the M5 Touring retains the same powerful 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine as its sedan counterpart. This engine delivers an impressive 576 bhp at 5,600-6,500 rpm and 750 Nm of torque at 1,800-5,400 rpm. When combined with the electric motor in the hybrid setup, the car produces a total of 727 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque.

Top Speed and Acceleration

BMW claims that the M5 Touring can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 304 km/h. The electric variant of the model offers a maximum range of 68 km on a full charge.

Design and Exterior Features

Although the M5 Touring shares its engine with the M5 sedan, it boasts several unique design elements. These include a raked roofline, flared wheel arches, stylish alloy wheels with yellow brake calipers, and slightly larger dimensions than the sedan, giving it a more aggressive stance.

Interior Features

Inside, the M5 Touring offers a premium experience similar to the standard M5, but with some distinct upgrades. The cabin features red accents, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system, premium ambient lighting, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a curved infotainment display that supports wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Competitors

In terms of competition, the BMW M5 Touring goes head-to-head with the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance and the Audi RS6 Avant, both strong contenders in the high-performance luxury wagon segment.

With its combination of power, style, and cutting-edge technology, the BMW M5 Touring is set to make a significant impact on the global market as it rolls out across various regions.