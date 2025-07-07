LIVE TV
Free Fire Max Marks Comeback with Rs 1 Crore India Cup 2025

Free Fire Max Marks Comeback with Rs 1 Crore India Cup 2025

Garena has announced the TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025, marking Free Fire’s return to India with a ₹1 crore prize pool. Registrations start July 7. The tournament runs through September and is open only to top-ranked players, reigniting excitement in India’s mobile esports scene.

Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 11:43:25 IST

Garena has officially announced the TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 (TEZ FFMIC), marking the much-anticipated return of Free Fire sports to India after a three-year ban. The original Free Fire was removed from Indian app stores in February 2022 due to national security concerns. However, its visually enhanced and performance-optimized counterpart, Free Fire Max, will now serve as the exclusive platform for competitive play in the country.

Tournament Format, Dates, and Entry Requirements

The tournament features a massive Rs 1 crore prize pool, and player registrations begin on July 7, 2025, through the in-game interface and Garena’s official platforms. The competition structure includes four key phases: In-Game Qualifiers on July 13, Online Qualifiers from July 26 to August 3, League Stage from August 22 to September 14, and the Grand Finals on September 27–28. Starting from in-game qualifiers, 48 teams will advance to the online round, where the top 8 will proceed to the League Stage and eventually battle it out in the Grand Finals.

To ensure a competitive field, only experienced players will be allowed to register. The eligibility criteria require a minimum rank of Diamond 1 and a player level of 40, setting a high bar for participation.

Excitement Builds as Community and Industry React

The announcement has sparked widespread enthusiasm across the gaming community. Fans flooded social media with celebratory reactions such as, “Ache din ki shuruaat ho gyii!” (Good days just started) and “Abhi maza aiyega na bidu!” (Now it will be fun), welcoming the return of one of India’s most beloved battle royale games.

Industry veterans also shared their thoughts on the revival. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder of NODWIN Gaming, hailed it as a “watershed moment” for Indian mobile esports. Animesh Agarwal of S8UL highlighted Free Fire’s strong connection with India’s mobile-first gaming audience, noting that its return would bring renewed energy to the competitive scene.

With Free Fire Max back in the picture, India’s mobile esports ecosystem is set to become more dynamic than ever, with BGMI now facing fresh competition on the national stage.

