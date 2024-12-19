Huawei Overtakes Apple As Leader In Smartwatch Market

A Recent report by the International Data Corporation (IDC) reveals that Huawei has overtaken Apple in global wrist-worn device shipments.

For years, Apple has dominated the smartwatch market with its innovative designs and cutting-edge technology.

However, a recent report by the International Data Corporation (IDC) reveals that Huawei has overtaken Apple in global wrist-worn device shipments during the first nine months of 2024, signaling a shift in market leadership.

How did Huawei overtake Apple?

According to IDC, Huawei saw a significant surge in sales of its smartwatches and fitness bands this year, driven by the introduction of advanced models like the GT5 and GT5 Pro.

These devices offer sophisticated health-tracking features, which have become increasingly popular among consumers.

Huawei’s success can also be attributed to its strategic focus on local markets, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. By tailoring its products to regional preferences, Huawei expanded its market share while other regions, such as the U.S. and India, saw slower growth.

Apple Still A Strong Rival

Meanwhile, Apple remains a strong competitor, retaining its leadership in the global smartwatch category. The launch of its Series 10 smartwatch provided a temporary boost in sales during the third quarter, but rising competition from brands like Huawei, Xiaomi, and Samsung has narrowed the gap. Critics argue that Apple must innovate further to maintain its edge in the rapidly evolving market.

The report also highlights China’s role in reshaping the global wearable device market. The country recorded a 20% increase in wrist-worn device shipments in 2024, fueled by growing consumer demand for health tracking and stylish designs. This surge has contributed significantly to Huawei’s success and bolstered the performance of other Chinese brands like Xiaomi.

Samsung’s Entry into Smartwatch Market

Samsung has also gained traction with its mix of premium and budget-friendly smartwatch models, while Xiaomi’s Band 9 and Watch S series appeal to cost-conscious buyers seeking reliable features.

While Apple remains a major player, Huawei’s is here to overtake.

ALSO READ: OpenAI ChatGPT Comes To WhatsApp: Here’s What You Need To Know