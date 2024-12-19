Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Huawei Overtakes Apple As Leader In Smartwatch Market

A Recent report by the International Data Corporation (IDC) reveals that Huawei has overtaken Apple in global wrist-worn device shipments.

Huawei Overtakes Apple As Leader In Smartwatch Market

For years, Apple has dominated the smartwatch market with its innovative designs and cutting-edge technology.

However, a recent report by the International Data Corporation (IDC) reveals that Huawei has overtaken Apple in global wrist-worn device shipments during the first nine months of 2024, signaling a shift in market leadership.

How did Huawei overtake Apple?

According to IDC, Huawei saw a significant surge in sales of its smartwatches and fitness bands this year, driven by the introduction of advanced models like the GT5 and GT5 Pro.

These devices offer sophisticated health-tracking features, which have become increasingly popular among consumers.

Huawei’s success can also be attributed to its strategic focus on local markets, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. By tailoring its products to regional preferences, Huawei expanded its market share while other regions, such as the U.S. and India, saw slower growth.

Apple Still A Strong Rival

Meanwhile, Apple remains a strong competitor, retaining its leadership in the global smartwatch category. The launch of its Series 10 smartwatch provided a temporary boost in sales during the third quarter, but rising competition from brands like Huawei, Xiaomi, and Samsung has narrowed the gap. Critics argue that Apple must innovate further to maintain its edge in the rapidly evolving market.

The report also highlights China’s role in reshaping the global wearable device market. The country recorded a 20% increase in wrist-worn device shipments in 2024, fueled by growing consumer demand for health tracking and stylish designs. This surge has contributed significantly to Huawei’s success and bolstered the performance of other Chinese brands like Xiaomi.

Samsung’s Entry into Smartwatch Market

Samsung has also gained traction with its mix of premium and budget-friendly smartwatch models, while Xiaomi’s Band 9 and Watch S series appeal to cost-conscious buyers seeking reliable features.

While Apple remains a major player, Huawei’s is here to overtake.

ALSO READ: OpenAI ChatGPT Comes To WhatsApp: Here’s What You Need To Know

Filed under

Apple Huawei Smartwatch

Advertisement

Also Read

Bruno Fernandes’ Leadership As Manchester United Captain: A Mixed Bag

Bruno Fernandes’ Leadership As Manchester United Captain: A Mixed Bag

Federal Government Shutdown: Here’s What Services And Payments Could Be Impacted

Federal Government Shutdown: Here’s What Services And Payments Could Be Impacted

Why Marcus Rashford Is A ‘Magnet For Criticism’?

Why Marcus Rashford Is A ‘Magnet For Criticism’?

Friedkin Group Completes £400m Takeover Of Everton

Friedkin Group Completes £400m Takeover Of Everton

Neil Cavuto Departs Fox News After 28 Years: Did His Trump Criticism Play a Role?

Neil Cavuto Departs Fox News After 28 Years: Did His Trump Criticism Play a Role?

Entertainment

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After Vowing To Never Talk About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn New Superman Character Steals The Spotlight

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn

Superman Legacy Teaser Trailer: Why Is James Gunn’s Superman Beaten, Bruised And Bloody? Everything Decoded

Superman Legacy Teaser Trailer: Why Is James Gunn’s Superman Beaten, Bruised And Bloody? Everything Decoded

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox