Hyderabad : Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted Telangana’s focus areas, AI and cloud computing, while seeking Microsoft’s support in fostering a world-class technology ecosystem in Hyderabad.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Monday.

Accompanied by key state officials, the CM discussed collaborative initiatives aimed at boosting Telangana’s tech ecosystem and attracting significant investments from the global tech giant.

Who embodies & exemplifies #HyderabadRising better than our own @satyanadella garu, the world's most highly respected tech CEOs, an icon of innovation and breathtaking success. In an exhilarating conversation with him, along my colleagues @OffDSB garu, @UttamINC garu and…

Key Agenda of the Meet

The meeting was attended by Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and Special Secretary to the CM Ajith Reddy.

The state delegation used this opportunity to highlight Telangana’s focus areas, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI, and cloud computing, while seeking Microsoft’s support in fostering a world-class technology ecosystem in Hyderabad.

Satya Nadella In Hyderabad

Satya Nadella, who is in Hyderabad as part of his business engagements, reaffirmed Microsoft’s commitment to partnering with the Telangana government.

He praised the state’s emphasis on skill development and infrastructure enhancement, stating, “These are crucial to ensuring Hyderabad’s position among the top 50 cities in the world for economic growth.”

Hyderabad-born Nadella, who recently participated in the centenary celebrations of his alma mater, Hyderabad Public School, expressed pride in his city’s evolution into a global tech hub.

Advancing Telangana’s Tech Vision

CM Revanth Reddy shared his comprehensive roadmap for the state, which includes infrastructure projects like the Regional Ring Road, radial roads, the Future City initiative, and the development of manufacturing clusters.

He emphasized the government’s efforts to create a vast talent pool through initiatives like the Young India Skills University, which aims to produce industry-ready professionals.

The discussions also touched upon Microsoft’s substantial investments in Telangana. The company, which was one of the first global tech firms to establish a base in Hyderabad, now has over 10,000 employees in the city and has invested in a 600 MW data center capacity.

Microsoft’s presence in Hyderabad has been instrumental in shaping the city’s technology landscape. Earlier this year, Telangana’s IT Minister urged the company to expedite the expansion of its data centers near Hyderabad by the end of 2025.

The Chief Minister thanked Nadella for Microsoft’s continued investments and acknowledged the company’s role in driving technological growth in the state.

A government-issued note following the meeting stated, “Satya Nadella reiterated Microsoft’s commitment to partnering with Telangana in its initiatives. He appreciated the Chief Minister’s vision of enhancing skills and infrastructure, which are vital for Hyderabad’s global aspirations.”

