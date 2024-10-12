E-Commerce Sales Hit $6.5 Billion In A Week, Up 26% 

According to e-commerce consultancy Datum Intelligence, sales during the week starting September 26 represented approximately 55 percent of the expected total e-commerce sales for the festive season.

Online marketplaces achieved sales totaling $6.5 billion during a week of festive promotions, marking a 26 percent increase compared to last year. Mobile phones, electronics, consumer durables, home goods, and general merchandise accounted for about three-quarters of this figure, as reported by The Economic Times.

Projections indicate that online retailers and brands are expected to reach a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $12 billion this festive season, which signifies a 23 percent rise from around $9.7 billion last year.

Surge in Demand

In the e-commerce context, GMV refers to the total sales generated by an online marketplace. Industry experts noted that online consumers, particularly those from smaller towns and cities, are increasingly purchasing items with higher average selling prices (ASP) and opting for EMI payment options.

E-commerce giants Flipkart, owned by Walmart, and Amazon India launched their annual festive sales—Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival—on September 27, offering early access to members of their loyalty programs, Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus, starting September 26.

“Amazon India has seen robust demand in the consumer electronics category this festive season, particularly in the premium segment (priced above Rs 30,000), which has experienced a 30 percent year-on-year growth. This surge is largely driven by smartphones such as the iPhone 13, OnePlus, and Samsung S23 Ultra. Notably, demand for premium products is not confined to metro areas; Tier-II cities and beyond account for 75 percent of all orders,” stated Ranjit Babu, director of consumer electronics at Amazon India.

“We are also observing customers upgrading to larger TVs, with 50 percent of all orders being for big-screen models. Additionally, tablets captured 60 percent of sales in the premium segment, while large appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners saw significant demand—1.7 times more from customers using exchange offers and 1.6 times more from those opting for no-cost EMIs.

To enhance customer experience, we have launched a new service where authorized, trained personnel will offer installation, setup, and troubleshooting services in over 400 cities, at times convenient for the customers. We have also introduced extended warranties at attractive rates across our product range,” he added.

