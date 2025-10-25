LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm

IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm

IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 09:57:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm

By Stephen Nellis SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -IBM said on Friday it can run a key quantum computing error correction algorithm on commonly available chips from Advanced Micro Devices, a step toward commercializing super-powerful computers. The U.S. stalwart is racing to develop quantum computing against Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, which announced a breakthrough algorithm this week. Quantum computers use what are known as qubits to tackle problems that would take conventional computers thousands of years to crack – problems such as how trillions of atoms react over time. However, qubits are prone to errors that can quickly overwhelm the useful computing work of a quantum chip. In June, IBM said it had developed an algorithm to run alongside quantum chips that can address such errors. In a research paper seen by Reuters to be published on Monday, IBM will show it can run those algorithms in real time on a type of chip called a field programmable gate array manufactured by AMD. Jay Gambetta, director of IBM research, said the work showed that IBM's algorithm not only works in the real world, but can operate on a readily available AMD chip that is not "ridiculously expensive."  "Implementing it, and showing that the implementation is actually 10 times faster than what is needed, is a big deal," Gambetta said in an interview. IBM has a multi-year plan to build a quantum computer called Starling by 2029. Gambetta said the algorithm work disclosed Friday was completed a year ahead of schedule. IBM shares closed up 7.88% at $397.46 on Friday after the news, and AMD shares closed up 7.63% at $252.92. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Christopher Cushing and David Gregorio)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 9:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Netflix shuts down game studio behind 'Squid Game: Unleashed'

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 9-NBA Results

IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm

Former CIA Officer Says US ‘Bought’ Pervez Musharraf, Took Control Of Pakistan’s Nukes

How Telegram And WhatsApp Is Helping Scammers? Over 30,000 Victims Across India, Rs 1,500 Crore Losses In Six Months, Bengaluru Tops The List

Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script

Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank Holidays (October 25, 2025): Banks to Remain Closed on THESE States

Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV

THE FINAL RO-KO Showdown: Sydney Cricket Ground Turns Blue To Celebrate Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Glorious Legacy At India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm
IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm
IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm
IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm

QUICK LINKS