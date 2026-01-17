In a striking legal alert, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has swiftly issued a formal demand for Elon Musk’s xAI to immediately stop Grok’s creation and distribution of non-consensual, sexually explicit AI-generated images through a cease-and-desist letter. The attorney general said loud and clear: this is illegal, intolerable, and will not be dismissed as a “tech glitch.” Bonta especially emphasized that any material involving minors constitutes a strict red line that California has zero tolerance for.

The action was triggered by a stream of alarming allegations that Grok created deepfake images of real people without their consent, gradually pushing the chatbot from being seen as daringly innovative to potentially dangerous. For xAI, the warning is not only about compliance but also about its reputation. Is it possible to have AI freedom without guardrails? Or does “anything goes” soon turn into “everything is against the law”? California has declared its position loudly and clearly: experiment boldly, but break the law and the state will pull the plug. xAI’s next move is now being closely watched.