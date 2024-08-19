India’s PC Shipments Grow 7.1% in Q2 2024: HP Leads Market, Consumer Demand Surges

Shipments of personal computers in India, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, reached 3.39 million units in the second quarter of 2024, marking a 7.1% increase compared to the previous year, according to data released by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker reported that all three categories—desktops, notebooks, and workstations—experienced growth during the quarter, with increases of 5.9%, 7.4%, and 12.4%, respectively.

The consumer segment saw a notable surge of 11.2% year-on-year, driven by strong demand across both online and offline channels. The e-tail (electronic retailing) channel grew impressively by 22.4% year-on-year, while the commercial segment expanded by 3.5% year-on-year due to heightened demand.

“This is the fourth consecutive quarter of yearly growth for the consumer segment,” stated Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager at IDC India and South Asia. “Vendors launched back-to-school and college campaigns, and strong demand was observed in the e-tail channel during online sales. The preparation for Independence Day sales also contributed to the significant growth in consumer personal computer shipments.”

In terms of market share, HP Inc. led both the commercial and consumer segments, with shares of 33.5% and 29.7%, respectively. HP also topped the notebook category with a 34.4% share, thanks to increased demand for consumer notebooks and key enterprise orders.

Lenovo secured the second position, with its shipments growing by 32.7% in the consumer segment and 6.3% in the commercial segment. Dell Technologies ranked third, despite facing challenges in the commercial desktop category, which saw a 15.9% decline year-on-year due to pricing pressures. However, Dell achieved a 6.4% growth in the consumer segment, supported by a successful back-to-school campaign and traction in offline channels.

Acer Group claimed the fourth spot, demonstrating a robust 38.3% year-on-year growth. Asus held fifth place, with a 5.4% increase year-on-year, driven by its focus on the commercial segment and expansion in offline presence.

Looking ahead, Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President of Devices Research at IDC India, South Asia, and ANZ, expressed optimism about the PC market. “The introduction of AI PCs and recent launches have generated positive outlooks. While immediate consumer demand for AI PCs may be limited, they are expected to appeal to gamers and content creators in the medium term. Additionally, AI PCs will likely stimulate refresh orders in the commercial sector starting from Q3 2024,” Singh added.