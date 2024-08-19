Bengaluru Residents Express Outrage Over Bike Stunt Performers, By Throwing Scooters From Flyover

Taking matters into their hands, some individuals recently stopped scooters used for various types of stunts and later, threw them from a flyover.

This incident reflect a pent-up outburst, against a series of road stunts, which are observed across various city stretches.

As per reports, a group of people apprehended two motorists, who were performing stunts in the Neelamangala police jurisdiction and subsequently threw their scooters off a flyover to teach them a lesson. The video of this incident created a stir online and has generated various reactions from netizens.

Public fury erupts in Nelamangala as angry locals toss two scooters off a flyover after spotting riders doing dangerous wheelie stunts. This #Bawal in #Bengaluru shows just how fed up people are with reckless behavior on the roads! #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/cd39xKBzbe — Bawal hote rhenge (@bawalhoterhenge) August 18, 2024

Netizens React To This Incident

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, many users reacted positively to this incident, with one user saying ‘Good job by public. Unruly bikers must be punished like this, more than throwing down vehicles they might have burned vehicles for ash. I appreciate crowds courageous act. Police must not take action against crowd if they can’t control these law dangerous bike riders.’

Another user talking about the state of Law & Order said ‘Sad, public has to deal with many a problem hitting us day in & out, isn’t this moral & legal responsibility of the administration & local leaders elected for promising us civilized society.’

Third user joining the discussion and supporting the act said ‘Great job. Keep it up. These guys need exact the same kind of medication. These stupid stuntidiots not only risk their own lives but risk the lives of the others as well. Very well done. Wonderful lesson. Keep It Up.’

Later, in response, the Bengaluru police have filed two separate FIRs: one against the crowd involved in the incident and another against the bikers who performed the stunts.