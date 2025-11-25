iPhone 16 Black Friday Deal: Grab Your Brand New Phone for Under ₹40,000 at Croma!

Apple’s iPhone 16 was the first significant change to the design since iPhone 13. The iPhone 16 was launched in 2024 and was labeled as the most powerful base iPhone model at the time. iPhone 17 has many better features compared to iPhone 16 but still iPhone 16 remains an impressive phone, especially during the sale season.

iPhone 16 was launched at Rs. 79,900 which later became Rs. 66,490 after the launch of the new iPhone 17. During the Croma’s Black Friday sale you can get iPhone 16 at less than Rs. 40,000. According to the Croma website you can buy an iPhone 16 for just Rs. 39,990. This deal is valid till November 30.

Specification and features of iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 is powered by the A18 chipset. The phone features a 48-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultrawide rear camera and 12-megapixel front camera. The phone has 8GB RAM and 6.1 inch of super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 16 features a 3561mAh battery and 20W fast charging. The phone comes with the OS update for 5 years and security update for 5 years too. The phone has an AnTuTu score of 1.7 million.