Jaguar Type 00 EV Unveiled, A Luxurious Electric Coupe With Stunning Features

Jaguar has officially unveiled its much-anticipated Type 00 electric concept car during Miami Art Week on December 3, 2024, marking a pivotal moment in the brand’s transformation. The car, a symbol of the automaker’s bold shift towards electric mobility, showcases Jaguar’s future design philosophy and sets the stage for a series of new luxury electric vehicles.

Jaguar promises a driving range of up to 770 km on a single charge, with the ability to add 321 km of range in just 15 minutes of rapid charging. Built on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), the Type 00 represents the brand’s ambitious plans to compete in the luxury electric vehicle market. The first production model, a four-door GT, is set to be revealed by the end of 2025, and three electric vehicles are expected to be in the Jaguar portfolio by 2026.

While specifics on pricing remain under wraps, Jaguar has already revealed key design elements that make the Type 00 a true showstopper. The car features a long bonnet, sweeping roofline, and striking 23-inch alloy wheels. Available in two eye-catching colors—Miami Pink and London Blue—the concept car exudes luxury, with brass detailing and futuristic touches such as butterfly doors and a pantograph tailgate.

Inside, the car boasts a minimalist yet luxurious interior with high-end materials like brass, travertine stone, and textiles. Screens glide smoothly from the dashboard, while stowage areas slide open softly. The car also features an innovative glassless rear tailgate and a panoramic roof, with the iconic Jaguar ‘leaper’ etched into the sides.

This unveiling comes as Jaguar accelerates its efforts to transition away from diesel models, with the I-Pace being the brand’s only electric offering until now. As part of its rebranding, Jaguar plans to open exclusive brand stores in luxury districts worldwide, with the first set to open in Paris. This bold move is part of the brand’s larger strategy to redefine itself in the electric age, although the new logo and shift in direction have sparked controversy.

With the Type 00, Jaguar is not just unveiling a car—it’s announcing a new era of luxury electric vehicles. The journey toward this new horizon is well underway, and the future of Jaguar’s electric portfolio looks brighter than ever.

