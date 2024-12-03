New-Gen Honda Amaze Launch Tomorrow, What’s New And What To Expect

Honda Cars India is ready to unveil the highly anticipated third-generation Amaze on December 4, 2024. Ahead of the launch, the automaker has been teasing the new compact sedan on social media, generating excitement among car enthusiasts. With the Amaze’s main competitor, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, recently getting a generation upgrade, the timing couldn’t be more perfect. Here’s everything you can expect from the new-gen Honda Amaze.

A More Dynamic Look

Honda is giving the Amaze a complete makeover, and it’s evident from the teasers and sketches released so far. The new design is far more modern, dynamic, and stylish, borrowing design cues from the larger Honda City and Elevate. At the front, the sleek, sharp creases on the hood, combined with a refined grille and connected LED headlights, create an aggressive yet elegant look. The front bumper adds to the sporty feel of the car, making it stand out on the road.

From the side, the Amaze features clean lines, and a character line running from the headlights to the taillights enhances its sporty silhouette. The fresh alloy wheel design complements the overall look. The rear of the sedan continues to borrow elements from the City, including a low-profile boot spoiler and elongated LED taillights, reinforcing the new Amaze’s stylish character.

Tech Meets Comfort

Inside, the new Honda Amaze strikes a balance between functionality and style. It boasts a dual-tone beige and black interior theme with metal inserts and chrome finishes on the inside handles. The centre console has been designed with multiple charging ports, including a 12-volt socket, a floating infotainment screen, and toggle switches for automatic climate control. The steering wheel is three-spoked and draws inspiration from the Honda Elevate, giving it a modern touch.

Tech-savvy buyers will appreciate features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. In terms of safety, the new Amaze is expected to come with six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and traction control, making it a safe and feature-packed choice in the compact sedan category.

Performance and Efficiency

Under the hood, the new-gen Amaze will be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated iVTEC petrol engine. This engine generates 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque, offering a perfect blend of power and efficiency for city drives and long road trips. The engine will be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic, catering to different driving preferences and making the Amaze a versatile option for many.

With its modern design, feature-packed interior, and efficient powertrain, the new Honda Amaze is all set to take on the competition in the compact sedan segment. Whether you’re looking for style, comfort, or performance, the third-gen Amaze promises to deliver in every aspect. Stay tuned for its official launch tomorrow, December 4, 2024!

