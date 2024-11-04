Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Maruti Suzuki’s 2024 Dzire Promises Unmatched Comfort & Style – Here’s What You Need To Know

Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire has maintained its reputation as a trusted and stylish compact sedan since 2008. The company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer needs is evident in this fourth-generation model.

Maruti Suzuki’s 2024 Dzire Promises Unmatched Comfort & Style – Here’s What You Need To Know

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has officially opened bookings for its fourth-generation Dzire, marking a significant step forward in the compact sedan segment. Priced at an initial booking amount of Rs 11,000, customers can secure their spot for this much-anticipated model either online through Maruti Suzuki’s official website or by visiting the nearest Maruti Suzuki ARENA showroom.

This latest version of the Dzire, one of Maruti Suzuki’s flagship models, aims to merge tradition with modernity, promising a host of features and an updated design that resonates with today’s sedan enthusiasts. Since its debut in 2008, the Dzire has become a best-seller in India, with over 27 lakh customers choosing the model for its reliability, style, and value.

A Leap in Design and Features

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, emphasized the advancements in the new Dzire. He said, “With the All-New Dzire, we have crafted something that’s not just the best in its segment but goes beyond conventional expectations.” Banerjee added that the model’s progressive design, advanced features, and powertrain options offer a superior experience that aligns with modern aspirations.

The exterior upgrades are substantial, with a bolder front grille featuring horizontal chrome slats, newly designed LED headlamps with daytime running lights, and updated fog lights. The rear of the car also sees improvements, including LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, and stylish alloy wheels, making the new Dzire stand out on the road.

Interior Comfort and Advanced Technology

Inside, the new Dzire mirrors the aesthetic of the fourth-generation Swift. It includes a dual-tone black and beige interior, with leather upholstery options on higher-end models, providing a luxurious feel. A nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and faux-wood dashboard trim add to the sedan’s premium look. Expected additional features include a sunroof and a 360-degree camera, enhancing convenience and safety for drivers.

Power and Performance

Under the hood, the Dzire is expected to come with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine, producing 80 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and an AMT, providing flexibility to suit different driving preferences. A CNG variant is also expected, offering approximately 68 bhp and 101 Nm of torque, catering to environmentally-conscious buyers.

Building on Dzire’s Legacy

Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire has maintained its reputation as a trusted and stylish compact sedan since 2008. The company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer needs is evident in this fourth-generation model. According to Banerjee, the new Dzire offers the “perfect synthesis of what customers love about Dzire and what they aspire for in a modern sedan.”

The new Dzire is expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, as per reports. With this latest version, Maruti Suzuki aims to capture the evolving demands of Indian consumers while staying true to the Dzire’s legacy of reliability and value.

Booking Information and Launch Date

Prospective buyers can secure the All-New Dzire with an initial payment of Rs 11,000. Bookings can be made through Maruti Suzuki’s official website or by visiting Maruti Suzuki ARENA showrooms nationwide. The model is set to be officially launched on November 11, allowing customers to experience the next generation of one of India’s favorite sedans.

