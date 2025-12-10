Kia Seltos 2026 Launched In India, Check Specifications, Features, Safety Of The All New SUV

Kia India is all set to launch its brand-new next generation version of their first SUV on the Indian roads, Kia Seltos. The all-new Kia Seltos comes with numerous updates to its design, features, and cabin. The company has revealed some features and designs for its new SUV.

As per the experts the Kia Seltos 2026 will be a direct rival to Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and all new Tata Sierra.

Kia Seltos 2026: features and specification

The current Seltos comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine; the new Seltos will also feature the same engine. The car generates 115 hp and 250 Nm torque. The new Kia Seltos offers gearbox options including a 6-speed manual gearbox or a torque converter for automatic transmission. The Kia Seltos also offers a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine which generates 158 bhp of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. This engine offers a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The all-new car is expected to be offered on Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. The Tech Line will be the standard trim whereas the GT Line will be the sportier one. The X Line of the vehicle will be the top-end with the matte finish.

Kia Seltos 2026 Safety features

The 2026 Kia Seltos is expected to be equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake featuring auto-hold, and a tyre-pressure monitoring system. The car will feature Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Apart from this, the car will also feature Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Stability Control, and Traction Control as well.