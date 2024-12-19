Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
we-woman

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition Launched In India: Features And Price Details

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition offers powerful features, including an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition Launched In India: Features And Price Details

Lenovo has launched its latest Yoga Slim laptop in India, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition. This laptop comes with a 2.8K display and is powered by the new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor (Lunar Lake). It supports artificial intelligence (AI) and is a certified Microsoft Copilot+ PC. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition features 1TB storage, 32GB RAM, and more. Here’s a detailed look at its price and features.

Price of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is available in India at a price of ₹1,49,990. It comes in a single Luna Grey color and can be purchased from Lenovo’s official website, exclusive Lenovo stores, e-commerce websites, and offline retail stores. As part of a promotion, the company is offering a free 2-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud with the purchase of this laptop.

Additionally, the laptop is available with a “Custom to Order” (CTO) option, allowing customers to customize features like the processor, operating system, and storage according to their needs. This service is available exclusively on Lenovo’s website.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition Features
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition comes with an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage. The laptop includes a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that supports up to 120 trillion operations per second (TOPS). It features an 8-core hybrid architecture and a high-performance GPU.

The laptop is powered by a 4-cell 70Whr battery. For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Lenovo has included Smart Modes in the laptop, which dynamically adjust performance and system settings based on workload. Additionally, there is an Attention Mode that blocks unnecessary websites to help users stay focused. The laptop also features Smart Share.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition includes an Eye Wellness feature and various AI enhancements such as low light enhancement, virtual presenter, and background blur for video calls. It also comes with a Shield Mode feature that ensures privacy with alerts, privacy guard, and auto-prompt VPN.

