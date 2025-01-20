Man Credits ChatGPT for Saving His Life by Diagnosing Life-Threatening Illness: Here’s How

After a light workout, high caffeine intake, and dehydration, a man experienced severe muscle soreness and fatigue. Concerned, he consulted ChatGPT, which advised him to seek immediate medical attention for possible "moderate to severe rhabdomyolysis."

A man credited the AI chatbot ChatGPT with saving his life by diagnosing a serious and potentially life-threatening illness. The user’s story, shared on Reddit, has since gone viral, with many praising the chatbot’s ability to assist in identifying medical conditions that could have otherwise gone unnoticed.

It all started after what the man believed to be regular exercise. A week prior, he had a light session of pushups, squats, and planks, followed by high caffeine intake and some dehydration. Despite not pushing himself too hard, he woke up the next day feeling like he had “been hit by a bus.” Over the following days, his symptoms worsened, with extreme muscle soreness and fatigue setting in. The man’s concern grew as his condition didn’t improve, prompting him to seek help.

Desperate for answers, he turned to ChatGPT, and as a prompt, he put his symptoms into the AI chatbot. To his shock, ChatGPT urged him to seek urgent medical attention as his symptoms possibly indicated “moderate to severe rhabdomyolysis.”

Rhabdomyolysis is a severe condition resulting from rapid destruction of the muscle tissue, with products leaking into the bloodstream that can cause kidney damage, metabolic acidosis, and electrolyte imbalances. If not treated, rhabdomyolysis can lead to acute kidney failure or even death.

Despite his reservations about the diagnosis by the AI, he did research and found out that the details seemed to correlate with his condition. He consulted a hospital according to the suggestion, and through lab tests, it was found that he actually had developed severe rhabdomyolysis.

“They did lab work, and it turned out that I had developed severe rhabdomyolysis. I had to stay in the hospital for a week, getting IVs constantly and being monitored,” the man explained. His prompt action and treatment prevented further damage to his kidneys, and he was eventually discharged after a week of intensive care.

What’s more, during his hospital stay, the man again used ChatGPT to analyze his lab results. He was impressed by how closely the AI’s analysis matched that of the medical team. “I knew what was going on before I was even told by the doctor what was happening due to the analysis conducted by ChatGPT,” he said.

Internet Reacts

The post spread across social media immediately, as most were hailing it as the go-to lifeguard advice ever for ChatGPT. “Happy for you OP that you are okay now. And yeah, ChatGPT is pretty amazing with such depth,” commented a user. Most of the commenters also spoke to how these tools work when searching for any symptoms related to potential medical conditions until one sees them diagnosed by the doctor.

One commenter said, “This is how GPT should be used for medical advice. You throw some symptoms in and check with a professional later. This is a galaxy away from WebMD, which often leads to worst-case scenarios like cancer every time you search.”

The post also garnered attention from medical professionals and tech enthusiasts alike, sparking debates about the growing role of AI in healthcare. While some cautioned that AI should not replace professional medical advice, many agreed that tools like ChatGPT can play a crucial role in early diagnosis, particularly when it comes to rare or hard-to-diagnose conditions.

This is not the first time AI has assisted in medical diagnosis. Just last week, a woman explained how Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, correctly diagnosed a fracture in her daughter’s wrist, which the doctors had missed. Now, with chatbots like ChatGPT and Grok giving timely diagnoses, there is interest in how such tools can be used in combination with traditional medical care to bring patients quicker access to vital information.

Though AI chatbots cannot be used as a source of professional medical advice, this man’s story illustrates how the potential of AI as an adjunctive resource can be applied for identifying health problems, particularly when it’s critical or vague. It’s now obvious that as the technology is advancing, AI will have to be integrated significantly into healthcare practice to offer its users relevant insight, while professional judgments will remain on the final diagnostic stage.

