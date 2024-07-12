Meet JioTag Air: The Budget-Friendly Tracker Taking On Apple AirTags

Reliance Jio has launched its new second-generation product, the JioTag Air, offering an affordable alternative to Apple’s popular AirTags. Priced at just ₹1,499, the JioTag Air aims to provide a cost-effective solution for keeping track of your valuables. In comparison, Apple’s AirTags are priced around ₹3,490, making the JioTag Air a more budget-friendly option for users.

JioTag Air vs. Apple AirTags: What’s New?

One of the standout features of the JioTag Air is its compatibility with Apple devices. Unlike the original JioTag, which was exclusive to Android users, the JioTag Air now works with the Apple Find My network. This means that JioTag Air users with iPhones, iPads, and Macs can leverage the extensive global coverage provided by the millions of Apple devices worldwide. However, it’s worth noting that users of the JioTag Air will not have access to the Precision Finding feature that is available with Apple AirTags.

Features of JioTag Air

Here’s a closer look at what the JioTag Air offers:

Versatile Tracking: The JioTag Air can be attached to a variety of items prone to misplacement, including keys, ID cards, wallets, purses, luggage, and even pets.

Global Coverage: Thanks to compatibility with the Apple Find My app, users can track their belongings across the globe. For Android users, the JioThings app provides similar tracking capabilities, with network growth as more Jio devices join.

Loud Sound Alerts: Equipped with a 120 dB sound alert, the JioTag Air makes it easy to locate nearby items.

Bluetooth Connectivity: The device uses Bluetooth v5.3 for seamless connectivity and features a 12-month battery life. An extra battery and lanyard are included, extending the potential use up to two years.

Security and Alerts: The JioTag Air offers disconnection alerts, notifying users if they leave their tagged item behind. You can also enable Lost Mode to receive automatic notifications when your item is detected by other Apple Find My network devices.

Easy Sharing: With the Apple Find My app, you can share your tagged items with other Apple users for collaborative tracking.

Where to Buy

The JioTag Air is available for purchase on Reliance Digital’s website, JioMart, and Amazon. With its attractive pricing and robust features, the JioTag Air offers a compelling option for those seeking a budget-friendly tracking solution compared to the Apple AirTags.

ALSO READ: Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal Unveils Major Wi-Fi Expansion To 1,200+ Cities With New Entertainment Perks: 22+ OTTs and 350+ TV Channels