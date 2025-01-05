Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Is Coming To India: Bold Design And Powerful Performance – Know The Feature!

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe, set for its Indian debut in 2025, promises a blend of powerful performance and luxury. With design upgrades, including the Panamericana grille and quad exhausts, this coupe is engineered for style and efficiency. (Read more below)

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Is Coming To India: Bold Design And Powerful Performance – Know The Feature!

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe, which was globally unveiled in December 2023, is set to make its Indian debut in 2025. The new model brings design enhancements and improved performance specifications.

Updated Design Features

The coupe sports a refreshed front design, including the signature Panamericana grille, larger air curtains for better airflow, and sleeker LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). Smaller air intakes and a long hood contribute to its sporty appearance. At the rear, it features two-part LED taillights connected by a piano black bar, with quad exhausts integrated into the rear diffuser for a streamlined look.

Dimensions and Technology Upgrades

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe is wider than its predecessor, with the front track expanded by 58 mm and the rear track increased by 75 mm. It comes standard with 19-inch alloy wheels, with an option for 20-inch wheels.

Inside, the coupe features an AMG Performance steering wheel with touch controls, a 12.3-inch driver display, and an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented MBUX touchscreen. It also offers wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a Burmester sound system, and a wireless charger.

Power and Performance

The CLE 53 Coupe is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine delivers 443 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque, with an additional 40 Nm boost from the overboost function.

Rear-Wheel Steering for Enhanced Handling

The vehicle features rear-wheel steering that aligns the rear wheels with the front at speeds over 100 km/h, improving handling and stability. A 9-speed automatic transmission powers all four wheels.

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe’s debut in India will offer driving enthusiasts a blend of enhanced performance and luxury.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 design Mercedes-Benz India 2025 launch

