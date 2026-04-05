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Home > Tech and Auto News > Oppo F33 Series To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Batteries, Enhanced Durability, And Upgraded Chipset, Check All Details And Price

Oppo F33 Series To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Batteries, Enhanced Durability, And Upgraded Chipset, Check All Details And Price

Oppo is expected to launch the F33 and F33 Pro in India later this month, featuring bigger batteries, improved durability, and upgraded performance. The upcoming models are likely to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000.

Oppo F33 series
Oppo F33 series

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 5, 2026 16:04:54 IST

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Oppo F33 Series To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Batteries, Enhanced Durability, And Upgraded Chipset, Check All Details And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Oppo is gearing up for launch of Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro. As per media reports both the devices are likely to launch this month with a slightly higher price tag than the existing model of the F series from the brand.

Oppo F33 & F33 Pro features, specifications & launch timeline 

According to media reports and industry experts the Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro will launch in India in the third week of April 2026. The reports claim that these devices will bring better battery life and improved durability compared to the previous Oppo F31 series which means the upcoming devices of F series are expected to be packed with over 7,000mAh battery and enhanced resistance against dust and water with better IP certification. 

The Oppo F33 lineup will be priced between the Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 price bracket. This decision represents the current price rise trend across the market, which has observed a surge in the price of most smartphones. The devices are also likely to offer more RAM and a stronger chipset and an enhanced camera setup over the base model. 

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In terms of processor, the Oppo F31 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC whereas the Oppo F31 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The series was launched in India along with the Oppo F31+ Pro. However, the company has not revealed that the upcoming F33 series will also feature a ‘Plus’ variant. With the rumoured launch timeline only a few weeks away, more details regarding the features and specifications of the smartphones are expected to come out soon. 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A27 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset, 45W Wired Fast Charging, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

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Oppo F33 Series To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Batteries, Enhanced Durability, And Upgraded Chipset, Check All Details And Price

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Oppo F33 Series To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Batteries, Enhanced Durability, And Upgraded Chipset, Check All Details And Price

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Oppo F33 Series To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Batteries, Enhanced Durability, And Upgraded Chipset, Check All Details And Price
Oppo F33 Series To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Batteries, Enhanced Durability, And Upgraded Chipset, Check All Details And Price
Oppo F33 Series To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Batteries, Enhanced Durability, And Upgraded Chipset, Check All Details And Price
Oppo F33 Series To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Batteries, Enhanced Durability, And Upgraded Chipset, Check All Details And Price

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