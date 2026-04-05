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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy A27 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset, 45W Wired Fast Charging, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

Samsung Galaxy A27 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset, 45W Wired Fast Charging, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A27 in India soon, featuring a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display, and 5,000mAh battery. Likely priced around Rs 30,000, the device marks a shift from Exynos to Qualcomm processors.

Samsung Galaxy A27, credit: X
Samsung Galaxy A27, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 5, 2026 12:28:26 IST

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Samsung Galaxy A27 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset, 45W Wired Fast Charging, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

South Korean smartphone manufacturing giant Samsung is gearing up for launch of Samsung Galaxy A27 soon in India. The company recently launched Galaxy A37 and A57 last month. However, the company has not confirmed the launch date of Galaxy A27 yet; the media reports suggest that the launch date of the phone is near. A Samsung phone with model number SM-A2768 was recently spotted on Geekbench, powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. 

Samsung Galaxy A27 features and specification 

According to media reports and industry experts, the company will ditch the Exynos chipset in favour of Qualcomm. The previous Galaxy A26 used the Exynos 1380 which is a mid-range SoC chipset and it is good for regular usage such as browsing, texting, and social media scrolling but if the upcoming device move to Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 will help the device with efficiency, but early Geekbench scores 777 in single-core, 1,802 in multi-core. Additionally, the reports claim that there could be 6GB of RAM in the base model. The device is also expected to run on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, and it is likely to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. 

In terms of optics, the device is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of a 50MP, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens whereas the front panel may feature a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

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The phone is likely to be packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 45W wired fast charging which is a big jump from the previous model. 

Samsung Galaxy A27 Price 

The market is struggling with the price inflation due to shortage of memory components because of high demand in AI and this has increased the price of all phones. The Galaxy A37 and A57 now starts from Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively in India. The media reports and experts claim that the upcoming phone is likely to price around Rs 30,000 in India. 

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Vs Redmi Note 15 SE: From Processor To Camera Check Differnce Between Both The Phones Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

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Samsung Galaxy A27 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset, 45W Wired Fast Charging, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

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Samsung Galaxy A27 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset, 45W Wired Fast Charging, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

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Samsung Galaxy A27 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset, 45W Wired Fast Charging, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price
Samsung Galaxy A27 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset, 45W Wired Fast Charging, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price
Samsung Galaxy A27 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset, 45W Wired Fast Charging, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price
Samsung Galaxy A27 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset, 45W Wired Fast Charging, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

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