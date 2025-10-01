LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > PsiQuantum Breaks Ground on $1B Chicago Facility to Build Million-Qubit Quantum Computer

PsiQuantum Breaks Ground on $1B Chicago Facility to Build Million-Qubit Quantum Computer

U.S. quantum computing startup PsiQuantum has started construction on a $1 billion facility at Chicago’s Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, aiming to develop the country’s first million-qubit, fault-tolerant quantum computer. The site will host PsiQuantum’s largest intermediate-scale quantum test system and partner facilities from IBM, Diraq, and Infleqtion. The project, supported by Nvidia’s venture arm, will be closely evaluated by DARPA under the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, positioning Chicago as a major hub for next-generation quantum technology.

PsiQuantum Breaks Ground on $1B Chicago Facility to Build Million-Qubit Quantum Computer

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 1, 2025 10:32:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PsiQuantum Breaks Ground on $1B Chicago Facility to Build Million-Qubit Quantum Computer

(Reuters) -U.S. quantum computing startup PsiQuantum said on Tuesday it broke ground for a facility at Chicago’s Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP), as it capitalizes on a fresh $1 billion funding round. The facility, located at a former U.S. Steel South Works site, will serve as IQMP’s anchor tenant and launch with the development of PsiQuantum’s largest intermediate-scale quantum test system.  The system will be evaluated by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency under the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, a sign that government agencies will be closely watching the progress. PsiQuantum is betting on a photonic approach, using semiconductor manufacturing processes and conventional telecom fiber, a route that offers solutions to some of the technical bottlenecks hindering rivals, the company said. The Silicon Valley-based company said the new facility, if successful, will house the country’s first million-qubit, fault-tolerant quantum computer. The site will also eventually host quantum facilities from IBM, Australian firm Diraq and Colorado-based startup Infleqtion. “From this site, we’ll begin building out this campus as the epicenter of a massive quantum ecosystem,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said in streamed remarks at the site on Tuesday. PsiQuantum earlier this month disclosed a $1 billion funding round with participation from Nvidia’s venture arm, which was one of the largest U.S. investments in quantum technology.     The latest funding will also support development at a partner site in Australia and further work on its quantum photonic chips, the company said. (Reporting by Kritika Lamba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas and Leslie Adler) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 6:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Top Smartphones Launching in October 2025:New Phones with Specs & Features Preview
World Liberty Financial, Backed by Trump Family, Plans Crypto Debit Card and Asset Tokenization
GTA 6: Check Release Date, Price In India, USA, Dubai, Canada, Characters, Maps, And Trailer Updates
Spotify Founder Daniel Ek to Step Down as CEO, Adopts Co-CEO Structure with Soderstrom and Norstrom
Google Rolls Out Gemini AI: Summarize PDFs And Spreadsheets Instantly! Here Are The Prompts

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
PsiQuantum Breaks Ground on $1B Chicago Facility to Build Million-Qubit Quantum Computer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PsiQuantum Breaks Ground on $1B Chicago Facility to Build Million-Qubit Quantum Computer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PsiQuantum Breaks Ground on $1B Chicago Facility to Build Million-Qubit Quantum Computer
PsiQuantum Breaks Ground on $1B Chicago Facility to Build Million-Qubit Quantum Computer
PsiQuantum Breaks Ground on $1B Chicago Facility to Build Million-Qubit Quantum Computer
PsiQuantum Breaks Ground on $1B Chicago Facility to Build Million-Qubit Quantum Computer

QUICK LINKS