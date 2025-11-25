Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specification Leaked, Now The New Flagship Has A Huge Battery; Here Are All The Specification, Launch Date And More

Samsung is ready to release its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. As per reports, the flagship will offer a huge battery of more than 5,000mAh. Leaks claim that the phone may have a battery of 5,200mAh. The all new flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in January 2026.

Expected features and expectation of Galaxy S26 Ultra

The all new upcoming flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with a new 10-bit display capable of rendering over one billion colours. This is going to be a major upgrade compared to previous models having 8-bit panels. However, some other brands offer a 12-bit display but still the all new Galaxy S26 Ultra will have an enhanced display which will give a better viewing experience to the users. Some experts also claim that the phone will feature a flat display.

There are different reports and claims about the camera. As per some reports, the camera may not be drastic this time either. Most of the improvements are anticipated through software updates and a more advanced image signal processor (ISP) integrated ino the next generation chipset.

Whereas the other reports claim that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will offer a 200-megapixel rear camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 10 mega pixel rear sensor offering 3x optical zoom. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Powerful Processor

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with 12 GB of RAM. The experts claim that this time Samsung will offer a bigger battery with 60W fast charging that can charge the flagship from 0-80% in just 30 minutes.

Details about the base model of Samsung Galaxy S26 are not disclosed yet either by officials or through reports. However, some rumors suggest that the Galaxy S26 could be powered by the Exynos 2600, aligning with Samsung’s strategy to expand its in-house chip ecosystem.