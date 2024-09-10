Samsung Roasts Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch with ‘Waiting for Fold’ Jab; Internet Responds with ‘Can You Airdrop?’

Samsung, Apple’s perennial rival, responded to the iPhone 16 launch with its characteristic skepticism after its successful launch.

In line with its long-standing tradition, Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone 16 series during the Glowtime Event 2024. Held on September 9 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, the event showcased the tech giant’s new lineup of products. Apple aims to reaffirm its dominance in the mobile market with these latest offerings.

Samsung’s Mocking Reaction

As expected, Samsung, Apple’s perennial rival, responded to the iPhone 16 launch with its characteristic skepticism. Known for its annual tradition of taunting Apple, Samsung took to its official X handle shortly after Apple’s announcement. In a pointed move, Samsung reposted an old message, mocking Apple for not incorporating a “fold” feature in the new iPhone.

“Let us know when it folds,” the post read, with Samsung adding, “Still waiting.” This jibe continued the pattern of Samsung’s indirect criticism aimed at Apple’s latest innovations.

Social Media Reaction

The reaction to Samsung’s post was mixed, with many users engaging in a spirited exchange. Some users took the opportunity to give Samsung a taste of its own medicine. One user questioned, “Can you airdrop?” while another dismissed foldable phones as mere gimmicks, stating, “Foldable phone is nothing more than a gimmick.”

A particularly sharp comment read, “Waiting for you to bring out a revolutionary hearing aid feature… Works both ways lol.” Despite the playful banter, it was clear that many users were critical of Samsung’s continued focus on foldable technology.

Criticism of AI Features and Design Similarities

Samsung also took aim at the new AI features and the design similarities of Apple’s latest products. The company posted a comment suggesting that Apple’s AI advancements were overstated, writing, “You know… we may have set your AI expectations too high.”

The critique extended to the design of the new iPhone, which Samsung implied was not groundbreaking. This prompted YouTuber Quinn Nelson to criticize Apple for using the same design year after year. Samsung attempted to capitalize on this criticism but faced backlash. When Nelson posted, “Beautiful new design” Uh, that’s the same,” alongside an image of the Apple Watch Series 10, Samsung responded with, “You said it, not us,” trying to capitalize on the negative sentiment.

Nelson swiftly countered with, “Hey, it’s just like your phones every year!” highlighting the repetitive nature of Samsung’s own product designs.

Samsung’s Concurrent Sales Event

The playful rivalry comes at a time when Samsung is attempting to capture some of the spotlight with its own marketing efforts. On the same day as Apple’s event, Samsung launched its “Discover” sales event, which began on September 9 and will continue until September 15. This parallel event aims to attract consumer attention and boost sales as the tech giants continue their competitive clash.