Want To Play Or Defeat Godzilla In Fortnite? Here’s How To Make It Happen

In Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1, the event Godzilla brings something exciting! To get the Godzilla skin, players need to complete a series of quests or transform themselves into Godzilla, then wreak havoc. Defeating the massive boss rewards players with such items as the Burst Quad Launcher and the Godzilla Medallion!

The long-awaited Godzilla event has finally kicked off today for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, bringing a colossal twist to the island. This major in-game event introduces fresh content while giving players a chance to take on the monstrous Godzilla itself. Players can now unlock the Godzilla skin, as well as skins for Kong and Mechagodzilla, which are available for purchase in the item shop. But that’s not all—Godzilla will be a boss that players have to face on the island.

For the bold, there’s another twist: you can also play as Godzilla and wreak havoc on your enemies. Here’s everything you need to know about how to become Godzilla, how to defeat it, and how to unlock the Godzilla skin in Fortnite.

How To Get Godzilla Skin In Fortnite

As part of Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 1, a player can redeem the Godzilla skin through the special quests tied to the Battle Pass. This season’s thematic content is a part of the Kong and Mechagodzilla skins, with the Godzilla skin included in this category. In order to claim the Godzilla skin, proceed with the event to make the Battle Pass challenges available for you to complete.

When the skin is accessible through gameplay progression, players can even buy other cosmetic items tied to the event from the shop for additional merchandise, such as Kong and Mechagodzilla skins. So if you are not yet ready to commit to the challenges for unlocking the skin, there are still ways to get your hands on these iconic monster skins in Fortnite.

How To Become Godzilla In Fortnite

The opportunity to play as Godzilla isn’t available in every match, making it a rare and exciting event when it happens. The key to becoming Godzilla in Fortnite is finding the special portal that spawns at the beginning of certain matches. The portal will not appear in every match, so you’ll need to be vigilant and prepared for the possibility of this special event occurring.

Once the game starts and you see the portal, your aim is to be the first player who reaches it. The first person to step into the portal will be transformed into the mighty Godzilla and will unleash havoc on the island in the real monster fashion.

What You Can Do as Godzilla

Once you’ve transformed into Godzilla, you’ll gain a significant advantage in terms of health and power, but this comes with a downside: other players will be targeting you. You’ll need to balance your abilities carefully to fend off attackers and maintain control over the island. As Godzilla, you’ll have access to three powerful abilities:

Roar: Use Godzilla’s roar to expose your surroundings, thus it is easier to track your enemy and plan for the next action.

Might Stomp: You can stomp the ground, causing destruction to any player under it and sending the others flying. This is perfect for removing all players in the area and making the enemies run away.

Heat Ray: Use Godzilla’s Heat Ray, which gives you great damage for players and structures it crosses.

Managing the cooldowns of these skills is very critical to your survival and success. Use the abilities strategically to get rid of the threats and remain alive long enough to potentially claim a Victory Royale as the legendary monster.

How To Defeat Godzilla In Fortnite

If you would rather take down Godzilla than become it, you will need to approach this daunting challenge with skill and precision. As you damage Godzilla, glowing weak points will appear on its massive body. Target these weak points to maximize your damage output and increase your chances of defeating the creature.

When you hit these weak spots, you’ll earn Godzilla Fragments, which provide valuable rewards. Consuming a Godzilla Fragment restores 40 HP and grants you three dashes, enabling you to quickly cover significant ground.

Although which weapons are the best against Godzilla is still in testing phases, some hints have been dropped in the event trailers about the potential effectiveness of the Rail Gun when reintroduced in the Fortnite v33.20 update. Using this weapon can help you deal quite a bit of damage from a distance.

Defeating Godzilla is no easy feat, but if you are able to do so, then the player who took the most damage from the monster will be the one to get rewarded with some special loot. This loot includes the Burst Quad Launcher and the Godzilla Medallion. The Godzilla Medallion gives you a unique recharging dash that lets you scurry around the map and gain the advantage over other players for the rest of the match.

