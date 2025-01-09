Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Is AGI? All You Need To Know About The Next Tech Revolution

Artificial General Intelligence aims to replicate human-like reasoning, creativity, and decision-making across diverse tasks. It is AI's next frontier, which will revolutionize health, education, and more but raises ethical concerns, demanding careful regulation.

What Is AGI? All You Need To Know About The Next Tech Revolution

The Artificial General Intelligence or AGI is the future step in artificial intelligence research. It is often labeled as the ‘holy grail’ in AI research, which implies that machines have the ability to understand or learn any intellectual task that can be done by a human but only better.

AGI systems can emulate human-like reasoning, problem-solving abilities, ability to differentiate between cause, effect, and decision-making in an extremely wide set of fields. These include creativity, emotional understanding, and even moral judgment.

In simple terms, AGI aims to work like a human brain—it can handle new tasks, learn from experiences, and use what it knows in different and creative ways. For decades, this has been confined to science fiction, but rapid advancement in AI is bringing AGI closer to reality.

How AGI Differs From AI

The difference lies in their scope, capabilities, and implications. The Artificial Narrow Intelligence (ANI), aka AI, focuses on specific areas, such as image recognition, translation, natural language processing, and specific target-oriented tasks.

AGI seeks to achieve human-like versatility in the areas of cognition. The AI is trained to gain specific task results, whereas AGI systems don’t require task-specific training. AGI possesses the cognitive flexibility to learn and adapt in real time, similar to humans. It can solve problems using its reasoning.

Potential To Revolutionize All Sectors

AGI can change the health, education, and climate science industries. In the health sector, AGI can be used to come up with cures for diseases and improve diagnostics. In education, AGI could give personalized learning experiences.

On the other hand, its capacity to simulate complex systems can assist in solving world problems such as climate change, poverty, and political conflicts. But experts warn that it is just half the problem: managing the societal impact is just as important.

AI technologies such as GPT and large language models are impressive but far from general intelligence. They lack human-level independent reasoning, transfer of knowledge between domains, and contextuality beyond the given parameters. On the other hand, AGI can do wonders.

Meanwhile, researchers face challenges to replicate human consciousness, ethical safeguards, and creating systems that can reason without bias.

Skepticism About AGI

The potential for AGI poses major ethical concerns. If this becomes a reality, it might surpass human intelligence, which means it can take decisions without human interventions. It might become so independent that humans could lose control. In an interview, great scientist Stephen Hawking said, “The development of artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race.”

According to researchers, it is imperative that AGI can trigger mass layoff or misuse by malicious actors. Tech leaders in AI, including Sam Altman and Elon Musk, have also suggested strict regulation and collaboration in AGI.

AGI And Human Intervention

Instead of replacing humans, AGI is expected to be a collaborator. Strong policies and international cooperation must be implemented for the smooth incorporation of AGI into everyday life without disrupting social norms.

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Pre-Orders Begin January 24, 2025 — Key Features And Offers Revealed

Filed under

AGI

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Three Naxals Gunned Down In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Three Naxals Gunned Down In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Delhi BJP Chief Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Liar’ And ‘Kaali Zubaan’ Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Delhi BJP Chief Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Liar’ And ‘Kaali Zubaan’ Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Why Vaikunth Ekadasi And Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam Hold Special Significance? Devotees Rush For Tickets, Causing Tragic Stampede

Why Vaikunth Ekadasi And Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam Hold Special Significance? Devotees Rush For Tickets, Causing...

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code In January, Announces CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code In January, Announces CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Entertainment

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM For Arrest Of Boby Chemmanur

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox