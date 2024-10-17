What Is F80’s Top Speed And How Much Will It Cost? Know All About Ferrari’s First Supercar In 11 Years

The Ferrari F80 will be available with two tire options: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 or 2Rs. It also includes advanced safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and traffic sign recognition.

McLaren has unveiled its new W1, and Porsche is set to reveal its latest hypercar in a few months. Now, Ferrari is joining the competition with the introduction of its new flagship model, the F80, more than a decade after the LaFerrari.

Like its predecessor, the F80 aims to redefine hypercar standards.

Key Features Of Ferrari F80

The key highlight is its hybrid V-6 engine, which replaces Ferrari’s traditional V-12. This 3.0-liter engine, combined with three electric motors, generates an impressive 1,184 horsepower—making the F80 the most powerful Ferrari to date. The engine alone produces 900 horsepower, with the electric motors adding the rest. The F80 can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.15 seconds and reach a top speed of 217.5 mph, edging out McLaren’s W1.

The F80’s engine, based on the 296 sports car and 499P Le Mans race car, benefits from advanced engineering upgrades, such as enhanced ignition and injection timing, increased combustion chamber pressure, and electric turbochargers to eliminate lag. The V-6 can reach up to 9,000 rpm, with a dynamic limiter at 9,200 rpm.

Ferrari built the electric motors in-house, placing two in the front axle (aiding torque vectoring and regenerative braking) and one at the rear, which assists with starting, energy recovery, and torque boost. The powertrain is connected to an 800-volt battery with a capacity of 2.3 kWh, contributing 325 horsepower to the total output.

Constructed with a carbon fiber and composite material monocoque chassis, the F80 is both lightweight and strong. The roof is entirely carbon fiber, while the subframes are made of aluminum. Unlike other supercars with fixed seating positions, the F80 offers an adjustable driver’s seat, while the passenger seat is fixed. It features butterfly doors for easy entry and exit, adding to its sleek design.

Ferrari F80 Design

The interior boasts a driver-focused “1+” layout, with the control panel angled toward the driver. The F80 introduces a new Ferrari steering wheel design, which will be incorporated into future models. Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari’s chief designer, gave the car retro design touches inspired by the Daytona and F40, with modern aerodynamic enhancements like an active rear wing and a massive diffuser.

Inspired by Formula 1 technology, the F80 generates substantial downforce—1,014 pounds at 155 mph on the front end, and 1,300 pounds at the rear, matching the McLaren W1’s performance.

Ferrari stated that the design of the F80 draws inspiration from the aerospace industry. According to Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni, the goal was to create something “truly futuristic and groundbreaking” without being influenced by nostalgic concepts.

Ferrari F80 Driving Modes

The F80 offers three driving modes: Hybrid, Performance, and Qualify. While it lacks a fully electric mode, Hybrid mode focuses on energy recovery, Performance mode balances power and battery charge, and Qualify mode unleashes the car’s full potential. Ferrari also introduced “Boost Optimization,” which enhances power delivery in specific track sections.

Braking is handled by new Brembo CCM-R Plus carbon brakes, which improve strength and thermal conductivity, crucial for high-speed performance. The F80’s suspension system, developed with Multimatic spool-valve dampers, provides superior handling and stability.

How Much Will Ferrari F80 Cost?

The Ferrari F80 will be available with two tire options: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 or 2Rs. It also includes advanced safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and traffic sign recognition.

Priced at €3.6 million (around $4 million), the F80 is Ferrari’s most expensive model, with only 799 units set for production from late 2025 to 2027.