Home > Tech and Auto > Would You Spend ₹44,990 On Headphones? Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Launched In India With 60-Hour Battery, Premium Sound

The Sennheiser has launched its premium headphone HDB 630 in India after global debut. The headphone offers a long lasting battery of 60 hours and premium sound experience to users.

sennheiser hdb 630 launched in India, credit: sennheiser-hearing.com
sennheiser hdb 630 launched in India, credit: sennheiser-hearing.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 29, 2025 14:41:26 IST

Sennheiser’s HDB 630 has finally launched in India after its global debut. The premium headphones are aiming to give users a home wired sound experienced without cable.  The headphones are priced at Rs. 44,990. Early buyers also get a Accentum Open earbuds worth Rs.12,990 for free while pre-booking for the Sennheiser’s HDB 630 headphones. 

What you will experience with Sennheiser’s HDB 630 

Sennheiser’s HDB 630 are not ordinary headphones. The company is offering clean mids and open treble, so vocal and instrument keep their space instead of sinking under boosted bass. The Sennheiser has made headphones that can stay for long with its users. 

The technical side points in the same direction. The headphones can manage high resolution playback up to 24 bits and 96 kHz over both USB-C and Bluetooth. Users can plug in into laptops or phones to experience much closer wired setup whereas they can go for wireless options and still get support for high resolution streams. 

The Sennheiser   app offers a parametric equaliser instead of a limited set of fixed profiles. Users can gently raise the midrange for vocals, trim a bit of treble sharpness or adjust low end as per their need. 

Battery life and Charging of Sennheiser’s HDB 630

The battery life of Sennheiser’s HDB 630 is also jaw dropping. The headphones offer a long-lasting battery up to 60 hours on full charge, and the company claims that users can listen to music up to seven hours after charging it for just ten minutes. The HDB 630 uses the same basic frame as the momentum 4 with softer clamping and cushioned ear pads. The headphones come with replaceable ear pads and a two-year warranty out of the box. 

The headphones are priced at Rs.44,990 and the pre-booking of the headphones started on November 28, and users can pre-book it till December 4 on Sennheiser official website, Amazon and selected premium retail stores. 

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 2:41 PM IST
