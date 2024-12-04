Zepto Charges More From Customers With Phones Worth ‘More Than ₹30,000’, Claims Viral Reddit Post

An anonymous Reddit post accuses Zepto of charging more to customers with phones valued over ₹30,000, using dark patterns in its app, and mishandling customer data. The post also raises concerns about the company's work culture.

A viral Reddit post has sparked serious allegations against the quick-commerce platform Zepto, with an anonymous user claiming that the company charges higher prices to customers with phones worth over ₹30,000. The post, shared on December 3 by a user identifying as “Scary_Split3157,” accuses Zepto of using deceptive “dark patterns” in its app to exploit customers financially.

Charges on Expensive Phones and Dark Patterns in the App

The Reddit post alleges that Zepto’s app employs tactics to extract more money from users, particularly those who own high-end smartphones. The anonymous user claims that customers with phones priced over ₹30,000 are charged more, exploiting their device profiles.

Moreover, the user highlighted that Zepto allegedly profiles customer data, stating that the company’s security measures are “really bad,” with multiple data breaches being ignored due to investor pressures and the focus on growth. The post suggests that these leaks were not addressed promptly, indicating possible negligence on the company’s part.

In addition to the financial accusations, the Reddit post criticized Zepto’s internal work culture. The anonymous employee claimed the company fosters a “toxic work environment,” with young, overworked employees bearing the brunt of long working hours. Many of these employees, according to the post, are forced to work over 14 hours a day due to the unwillingness of senior staff to endure the same workload.

The post also detailed the health implications of this intense work culture, particularly among the tech teams, who often work late into the night, relying on medication to stay awake. The anonymous source claimed that the company does not prioritize employee well-being, as younger workers tend to overlook health risks.

Zepto’s Response to Allegations

As of now, Zepto has not officially commented on any of the allegations raised in the Reddit post. However, CEO and co-founder Aadit Palicha addressed the work-life balance concerns indirectly. In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Palicha referred to an interview where he expressed his support for work-life balance, saying, “I have nothing against work-life balance. In fact, I recommend it to all our competitors.”

These claims have raised questions about Zepto’s business practices, employee welfare, and data security measures, sparking a wider conversation about transparency and ethical business operations in the tech and e-commerce industries.

