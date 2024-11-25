Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Amazon India To Launch ‘Tez’ To Compete In Quick Commerce Space ‘Blinkit’, ‘Swiggy’

Amazon India is set to venture into the booming quick commerce market with its new service, reportedly codenamed Tez.

Amazon India To Launch ‘Tez’ To Compete In Quick Commerce Space ‘Blinkit’, ‘Swiggy’

Amazon India is set to venture into the booming quick commerce market with its new service, reportedly codenamed Tez. According to a Reuters report, the e-commerce giant plans to roll out the service by late December or early 2024. This move positions Amazon as a new player in India’s competitive quick commerce space, currently dominated by Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.

Amazon’s Strategic Shift

Initially slated for a 2025 debut, the launch of Tez has been expedited, signaling Amazon’s urgency to tap into the rapidly expanding market. Sources indicate the timeline will likely be finalized during the company’s December review meeting, preceding its annual Smbhav event.

The service will focus on delivering groceries and daily essentials, mirroring the models of its competitors. Amazon is reportedly setting up dark stores, managing inventory (SKUs), and establishing a robust logistics network to support ultra-fast deliveries. Recruitment efforts for the initiative are already underway, with job listings hinting at the company’s ambition to establish a strong foothold in this segment.

Although Tez is currently a working codename, Amazon has yet to confirm the final branding for the service.

In Competition With Rivals

Amazon’s entry comes at a time when other giants are aggressively expanding in quick commerce. Flipkart launched its Minutes service earlier this year, reaching major cities. The Tata Group, through its Tata Neu app, introduced Neu Flash, while its BigBasket platform has embraced the quick commerce model, reporting impressive sales figures.

Startups like Zepto and Blinkit are also scaling rapidly. Zepto recently raised $350 million, boosting its valuation to over $1 billion. Meanwhile, Blinkit, backed by Zomato, secured approval to raise an additional $1 billion, underscoring the sector’s appeal to investors.

The Promise of Quick Commerce in India

India’s quick commerce sector, which focuses on the rapid delivery of groceries and essentials, is projected to reach $7 billion in market size by 2024. A Morgan Stanley report predicts even greater growth, estimating the market could swell to between $25 billion and $55 billion by 2030, driven by increasing consumer adoption and order frequency.

High-frequency users, who currently constitute one-third of the customer base, are anticipated to contribute up to 80% of the market’s value by 2030. Additionally, quick commerce is expected to surpass food delivery in gross order value (GOV) by 2026, making it a focal point for e-commerce innovation.

Also Read: Ola Electric Set To Layoff 500 Employees, Know Why

Filed under

amazon India Blinkit Quick Commerce Industry Swiggy Swiggy Instamart Zepto
Advertisement

Also Read

Parliament’s Winter Session: ‘Some Parties Stifle Voice In The House’, PM Modi Attacks Opposition

Parliament’s Winter Session: ‘Some Parties Stifle Voice In The House’, PM Modi Attacks Opposition

Prisoners In The UK Earning More Than Jail Guards And Teachers, Report Reveals

Prisoners In The UK Earning More Than Jail Guards And Teachers, Report Reveals

India Vs Australia: How Can Indian Bowlers Get Travis Head Out On Day 4 Of First Test?

India Vs Australia: How Can Indian Bowlers Get Travis Head Out On Day 4 Of...

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,...

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong...

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock- Deets Inside!

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock-

Angelina Jolie’s Hollywood Escape Plan Leaked? A-Lister Wants To Do THIS Instead Amid Legal Troubles With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s Hollywood Escape Plan Leaked? A-Lister Wants To Do THIS Instead Amid Legal Troubles

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox